'Real Housewives' star Shannon Storms Beador confirms breakup, says she was 'blindsided'

Shannon Storms Beador and boyfriend John Janssen have parted ways.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 58, told People that she was "blindsided" when Janssen ended the pair's relationship in late November after three and a half years of dating.

"We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," Beador said, recalling how Janssen broke things off. "He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

The heartbroken reality star added of Janssen, "I’ve never loved anyone more in my life."

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Storms Beador with then-boyfriend John Janssen in 2019. The couple parted ways in late November. Astrid Stawiarz / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with," she continued. "I wanted it to work out ... But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way."

Janssen also commented about the pair's breakup to People, revealing that the split has been painful for him, too.

"It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life," said the businessman, who called Beador "funny," "generous" and "adventurous."

"We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had," he continued. "And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives."

Janssen said he split with Beador when he was certain the relationship was no longer right for him — and avoided breaking up with her during filming of "RHOC" to spare her from embarrassment.

"The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us," said Janssen. "We’re two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough."

Beador and Janssen began dating in 2019 after meeting through mutual friends.

Beador was previously married for 17 years to construction company owner David Beador. The pair, who split in 2017, share three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18.