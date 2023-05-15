Which 'RHONY' alums are returning for 'Legacy'? We now know

Have no fear … the veteran “RHONY” housewives are here!

After months of rumors about the future of the “Legacy” spinoff of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Peacock announced at the 2023 NBCUniversal Upfronts that six veteran “RHONY” stars will come together for a “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” to Saint Barthélemy, a.k.a St. Barts.

Per Peacock’s press release, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will reunite “for an epic adventure of a lifetime.”

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

For a bit of "Housewives" history, Killoren Bensimon, De Lesseps, and Singer starred on the first four seasons of "RHONY." Morgan joined during Season Three. Killoren Bensimon departed after Season Four, while Taekman joined the group during Season Six and departed after Season Seven. Medley joined the group during Season Seven and remained a full-time Housewife alongside De Lesseps, Singer and Morgan until the end of Season 13, the most recent “RHONY” season to air.

Saint Barthélemy was the site of an infamous “RHONY” cast trip. For "Girls Trip," the Housewives will check back into the house on Saline Beach featured in Season Five.

Peacock has released three “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” seasons already, which have united Housewives across franchises. Past destinations were Turks and Caicos, Medley’s Bluestone Manor home in Massachusetts and Thailand. A fourth installment, taped in Morocco, will air later this year.

A premiere date for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” will be announced at a later time.

"RHONY" will also be rebooted with a new cast.