Christine Brown's birthday date with her fiancé David Woolley has fans swooning ... and LOL'ing.

The "Sister Wives" star, who recently announced that she is engaged, celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday and shared several photos of her "fun nacho date" with Woolley to mark the occasion.

"I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!" she captioned the post and added the hashtags #nachos and #nachoslive.

In the first photo, Christine laughs while her future husband holds up a cheesy nacho and opens his mouth wide. Woolley strikes a similar expression in the third photo as Christine laughs at the camera.

Woolley shared the same photos on his Instagram account, starting with a sweet selfie of the lovebirds.

"Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!" he captioned the post.

Several of Christine's fans suggested that she was throwing shade at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, who said on "Sister Wives" that he was "grossed out" by Christine after she ate nachos while they were dating.

The father of 18 made the comments during an interview with Natalie Morales in 2012. “I will be honest, I was not attracted to Christine in any kind of physical sense,” he said. "The nachos grossed me out enough to make me go, 'OK, I'm waiting to marry her.'"

Christine said, in response, "That hurts. It's horrible."

Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, came to her sister wife's defense in the same interview and said, "I think sometimes in relationships you have to be careful when to be honest and how honest to be."

Christine's former sister wife and close friend Janelle Brown, who is currently separated from Kody, commented on her birthday post with a laughing emoji and two heart eye emojis: "😂😍😍."

The birthday girl's fans also seemed to love the subtle shade.

"Such a great clap back 😂👏," one wrote. Another commented, "I’m so happy the nacho story has come full circle ... someone who appreciates them and you!!"

One of Christine's followers left the following message for her: "Find a man that ENCOURAGES you to eat nachos! Love this, you deserve it so much!"

Instagram users also applauded Woolley in the comments section of his post.

"And with a single post, you’ve managed to win over an entire fandom," one wrote, adding a taco emoji. Another called the couple the "nacho Queen & King ❤️."

Several of Woolley's followers jokingly referenced a scene from Season 17 of "Sister Wives" in which Kody told Christine that her leaving their plural marriage was like a "knife in the kidneys."

"It’s like a knife in the kidneys!!! 😂🤣" one fan wrote. Another commented, "Oh SNAP! There goes the other kidney!👏👏👏👏👏."

Myketlit's birthday tribute to her mother. @mykeltip via Instagram

Christine Brown also celebrated the special occasion with her daughters Mykelti Padron and Ysabel Brown. Padron shared a video that showed her mom holding up a sweet birthday treat with a candle in the middle as her family sings to her.

Happy birthday, Christine!