'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown says Mykelti is a 'better mom' than she was

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown says she's in awe of her daughter Mykelti's parenting skills.

Since moving to Utah last year following her divorce from Kody Brown, the reality star now lives only a half hour away from her eldest daughter, so she's been spending lots of quality time with the 26-year-old's family of five.

Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron have a 20-month-old daughter named Avalon Asa, and they recently welcomed twin boys named Archer Banks and Ace McCord.

As she watches Mykelti take on motherhood, Christine says she can't help but feel pretty proud.

“She is a badass mom. She is a better mom than I ever was at her age,” Christine tells TODAY.com over Zoom.

Transitioning from one child to three overnight comes with its challenges, but Christine says Mykelti is handling herself like a pro.

She also commends how her daughter is able to set "boundaries," saying, "She's amazing."

The proud grandmother (or Oma, as her grandkids call her) recalled one recent day when she called Mykelti and asked if she and her daughter Truely could come visit the newborns again.

“And she goes, ‘No, you can’t. We’re gonna establish a routine and we’re gonna establish a life first. I have three kids now and we’re just gonna get settled,’” she told us.

Christine says she tried to use her powers of persuasion to convince Mykelti to let her come over for a quick visit.

"I said, 'OK, this is rubbish. I haven’t seen my grandkids now in three days.' And she’s like, 'Hmm, maybe just one more day.'"

The 50-year-old adores holding both her grandsons at once, and has a special bond with their older sister Avalon.

"Last week, I was over at their house and she was following me and I put on my coat and she started to cry. And I was like, 'What if I just take her?' And (Tony and Mykelti were) like, 'OK.' So she just got to spend the night at my house," she recalled. "She’s the cutest, sweetest, happiest kid you’ve ever seen. She's just delightful."

Christine, who has six children with her ex-husband Kody, said that being a mom "is the best thing." But she's also enjoying this new phase of her life where so many new grandbabies are being born.

“It’s just awesome to watch my kids become parents. It blows my mind. They’re amazing,” she said.

In addition to Mykelti's three children, Christine is also Oma to a few other little ones. Her former sister wife (and close pal) Janelle's daughter Maddie has two children (Axel and Evie) and one more on the way. Christine said she admires Maddie's parenting skills as well.

"Maddie is such a good mom. She’s amazing,” she said.

Christine was on hand to witness the birth of Mykelti's twins, as was her former sister wife Robyn, who is particularly close with Mykelti. Despite their strained relationship, Christine told TODAY.com she and Robyn are committed to staying friendly for the sake of their kids.

“It just comes down to I’ll do whatever the heck my kids want me to do. And Mykelti needed Robyn there as bad as she needed me there. So of course Robyn was gonna be there,” she said.

The 50-year-old knows that Robyn plays an important part in Mykelti's life and will be there for all her major life events.

"And I get that because I’m an other mom too. The relationship is just special, so I’ll do whatever I can. We’re all adults,” she said.