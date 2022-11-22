Mykelti Brown Padron has two new reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving. The "Sister Wives" star, 26, welcomed twin boys with her husband Tony Padron on Nov. 17, just in time for the holiday.

The TLC reality stars, who also have a 19-month-old daughter named Avalon Asa, named their baby boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord.

According to TLC, Archer made his debut first at 10:54 a.m., weighing in at 6.15 pounds and measuring 19 inches. Ace wasn't far behind, arriving two minutes later. He weighed 6.8 pounds and measured 19 inches.

Congrats to the happy couple! Courtesy Mykelti Padron

Now that they're a family of five, Tony told TLC he's psyched to have some male energy in the house.

“I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!” he said.

Mykelti is also thrilled to welcome the new additions and said, “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well.”

The adorable newborns. Courtesy Mykelti Padron

Mykelti's mother, Christine Brown, is clearly excited to have two more grandchildren and posed for a sweet photo with the newborns.

Christine got plenty of cuddles in with her grandchildren. Courtesy Mykelti Padron

TLC also shared a photo of Christine's former sister wife, Robyn Brown, holding the infants. Despite Christine's divorce from Kody Brown and her admittedly rocky relationship with Robyn, her daughter maintains a close bond with Robyn, with whom she lived briefly.

As seen in Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Robyn was even present for the birth of Mykelti's daughter Avalon, via video call.

Robyn also made an appearance. Courtesy Mykelti Padron

Mykelti revealed the gender of her twins in August and shared a photo of her family of three at a gender reveal event. Her original due date was Dec. 1, but the 26-year-old predicted that she would likely go into labor early.

"It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around," she wrote on Instagram.

In August, Mykelti told People she was happy that her children will be close in age.

“They’ll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure,” she said at the time.