Reese Witherspoon's mom thinks one of her daughter's co-stars is hot

Sitting on a porch in Nashville while sipping sweet tea, Reese Witherspoon managed to get her mom to spill that she thinks one of Reese's co-stars is hot.

In the first episode of “Meet My Mom,” a Facebook Watch video series that shows conversations between celebrities and their mothers, Witherspoon’s mom, Betty, confessed she finds Chris Pine attractive.

“I’ve now done two movies with Chris Pine,” Witherspoon said, referring to “A Wrinkle in Time” and “This Means War.” “Lucky me.”

She then asked her mom how many times she’s gotten to meet him, to which she replied, “Never. I never get to meet the good ones.”

“Sorry to all my co-stars that my mother’s met,” Witherspoon said, laughing. “You’re not one of the good ones.”

Perhaps one day Witherspoon's mom will get to meet Pine.

The two also chatted about Witherspoon's younger years, from what she wanted to be when she grew up (Dolly Parton, plus Willie Nelson’s girlfriend) to what she was like as a teen.

“I was a troublemaker,” the “Big Little Lies” star said as they reminisced about the fight they got into over Witherspoon’s prom curfew.

“You told me you were not coming home at 12, and I said yes you were,” Betty recalled.

Turns out Witherspoon did come home around curfew, but then sneaked back out.

The sweet and funny conversation is just the first in the series produced by Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, which focuses on telling female-driven stories. Throughout the month of May, five total episodes in the series will air.

Canadian YouTube personality Lilly Singh, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, model Ashley Graham and “Westworld’s” Leonardo Nam are the other stars who will be featured with their mothers.

Witherspoon clearly has an appreciation for her mom, saying last year on Betty’s birthday that she “always brings the laughs, smiles, and positive energy wherever she goes.”