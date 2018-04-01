Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

No one can touch Ashley Graham as an icon for positive body image in the modeling industry — and no one can retouch her, either.

To launch her Summer 2018 swimwear collection for Swimsuits for All, the plus-size model is using unedited paparazzi images in her campaign. Shot in Miami and showing Graham enjoying the sun and surf, the unretouched photos show that Photoshop should not be a necessity in the fashion biz.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," Graham said in a statement.

"I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Several months ago, the 30-year-old model enlisted her mother to fly to Morocco to co-star in another photo shoot for her Swimsuits for All collection.

"I don't want to be told that I'm not good enough or pretty enough because I have cellulite," Graham, who has graced the covers of magazines like Vogue and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, wrote in an essay for TODAY last year. "My cellulite is pretty cute."

And that confident spirit is embodied in the nine-piece Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Summer 2018 collection, which is available on SwimsuitsForAll.com. The inspiration for the line is a 1920s art-deco style, but there's a timeless quality to the designs that include "sexy cutouts, geometric motifs, curvilinear forms, and sharply defined silhouettes."

The items come in sizes from 4 to 22 and run from $102 to $120.

"Reminder: being authentic is beautiful," Graham wrote on Instagram.