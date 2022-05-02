Every look the Kardashian-Jenners have worn to the Met Gala

The Met Gala is back, returning to the first Monday in May for the first time since 2019.

On May 2, Hollywood’s A-listers, models, and rising stars will come together for the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for fashion’s biggest events of the year.

Each year, the gala (and guest’s ensembles) align with a particular theme tied to an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Last year and this year are tied to the two-part theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” with these year's theme focusing on “Gilded Glamour.”

While the guest list has not yet been revealed for the exclusive event, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been a Met Gala staple since 2013 and speculation has it every member of the famous family will be attending for the first time ever this year. (Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to ever make an appearance.)

In anticipation for their attendance at the 2022 Met Gala, here’s a look at some of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s best ensembles over the last nine years.

Here's every look the Kardashian-Jenner family has worn to the Met Gala:

2013: Kanye West with plus-one Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

Theme: "Punk: Chaos to Couture"

Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attended the Met Gala together in 2013. While pregnant with their first child, North, the entrepreneur wore a floral long-sleeved gown by Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy.

In a 2019 tweet, Kardashian said she was “so nervous” and attended as her then-boyfriend’s plus one. She added, “I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”

“Kanye was performing so I wasn’t actually invited; I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was OK with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

After her outfit went viral for all the wrong reasons, she broke down.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” she said. “I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.”

2014: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”

During her second appearance at the Met Gala, Kardashian donned a strapless blue satin gown by Alber Elbaz for Lanvin. In a tweet, the reality star revealed that this time around, she got her own invitation and wasn’t Ye's plus one.

“We just had our Vogue cover & Alber gave me the dress I wore on the cover so Anna suggested I wear Lanvin,” Kardashian recalled. “Not sure why we picked blue lol. Following our cover, this is a dream.”

2014: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

For her Met Gala debut, Kendall Jenner opted for a custom strapless corset dress by Topshop. Constructed with a neutral satin fabric, the gown hugged the model down to her knees before it fanned out into a voluminous skirt.

2015: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Theme: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

For her third year at the exclusive event, Kardashian wore a nude-illusion gown by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli, embellished with silver beads along the shoulder, chest and skirt, along with a feathered hem. Kardashian revealed later in a tweet that she was two months pregnant with her second child, Saint, and was “desperately trying to hide it.”

“I felt so confident this year!” she said. “I had more of an opinion and collaborated so well. I really felt so good this night.”

2015: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kris Jenner — affectionately known as the "momager" — made her Met Gala debut in 2015 wearing a bold red Balmain gown. With her hair styled up into a "fauxhawk," she accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings, gold belt, and black heels with a gold pointed toe.

2015: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

For the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme, Jenner went for a more classic silhouette by Calvin Kelin, with a bit of a twist. Her gown was constructed with a shimmering green crocheted fabric, adorned with cut-outs along her side that were laced loosely together with matching green strings.

2016: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic

Theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"

In her next gala look, Kardashian wore a silver metallic long sleeved gown with a thigh-high split by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. She said in a tweet that she felt “insecure” during the 2016 Met Gala because she didn’t lose her baby weight after giving birth to Saint.

“Big mistake to bleach the brows but Kanye looked so good this year with those blue eyes!” she said of his colored contacts. “It was super controversial that he wore denim.”

2016: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. George Pimentel / WireImage

Jenner went full goth for “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme, wearing a long-sleeved black sequins gown by Balmain. She wore a dark smokey eye along with a black choker necklace as her statement accessory.

2016: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. John Shearer / Getty Images

Jenner stunned in an Atelier Versace gown on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala. The blue and white halter neck gown featured two large cut-outs above her hip, along with nude illusion cut-outs throughout the entirety of the dress.

2016: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. John Shearer / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner made her Met Gala debut in a stunning silver metallic gown. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, known for her ever-changing hairstyles, opted for a sleek black bob to contrast the strong-shouldered beaded ensemble.

2017: Kim Kardashian solo

Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo

Theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

For the first time, Kardashian flew solo in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown from the archive.

“I was so nervous to go by myself I almost threw up on the way & I had to pee every second..” she said in a tweet. “I was FaceTiming my sisters to meet up at the top of the stairs.”

2017: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jenner opted for a barely-there La Perla gown made from a sparkling netted material -- right down to the shoes!

2017: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. George Pimentel / WireImage

Jenner hit the red carpet with a platinum blonde bob, a complete opposite from her raven black hair style. The entrepreneur donned a nude sheer gown by Versace, embellished with beads and miniature fans along the sleeves and body.

2018: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

This year on the Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian wore a body-hugging gold sequin Versace gown, embellished with cross details along the bodice and hips. Kardashian explained the backstory behind her look in a tweet, writing in part, “This dress was inspired by the iconic gold chainmail and cross designs from the 1997 Versace couture show.”

2018: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood R

Jenner, who attended with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, wore a black Tommy Hilfiger gown. The dress featured sheer sleeves, a gold embellished bodice and neckline, all leading into a feathered skirt.

2018: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

This year’s Met Gala brought on a whole new set of problems for the youngest Jenner. She attended the event three months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, which caused some technical difficulties when it came to her black Alexander Wang strapless gown.

In fact, People reported that on her Instagram Stories in 2020, she revealed that the exposed zipper alongside the side of the gown was added later after the dress ripped when she put it on.

2018: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jenner worked with the late Virgil Abloh for the 2018 Met Gala, wearing custom Off-White on the carpet. The look resembled her sister Kim’s 2017 gown, but rather than a dress, Jenner donned an off-the-shoulder white jumpsuit with a pair of sheer gloves.

2019: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

Kardashian’s Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala was one of the reality star’s most unforgettable looks. For her camp ensemble, Kardashian wore a silicone and organza mini dress adorned with crystal droplets to lean into the “wet” look.

The main component of the look though was her barely there waist made possible by a corset, which she admitted limited her movement and would only allow her to “half-sit.”

2019: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jenner coordinated with her younger sister for the evening's events, both wearing showgirl inspired beaded and feathered looks by Versace. The model donned a bright orange v-neck gown, adorned with a voluminous feathered collar, which traveled down her left arm.

2019: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The youngest member of the family went all out in lilac for the festivities. Wearing a beaded strapless gown with a feathered hem and coordinating half-sleeves, her look was made complete with a long purple wig.

She ended up re-creating the look on her daughter Stormi for Halloween months later, too!

2019: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Jenner's 2019 custom jumpsuit and jacket by Tommy Hilfiger got no love from two of her daughters. In a clip from their old reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shared on Instagram, Kim and Khloe mercilessly teased their mom about her ensemble for the evening when she showed them what she planned on wearing.

“Look at this! What is this and who do you think you are?” Khloe said, to which Kim added, “Honestly, if I sent this to Kanye, he might have a heart attack.”

2021: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"

Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 Balenciaga ensemble was unique to say the least, garnering plenty of reactions across social media for the all-black full body coverage look, including a a face covering.

Recently, Kardashian revealed that it was at this gala that she met her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a brief moment on the red carpet where he offered her advice about hosting “Saturday Night Live." He also tried to give her his number, but she couldn’t access her phone with her gloves on.

2021: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. John Shearer / WireImage

Jenner channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn from “My Fair Lady” in her 2021 look. Donning a sparkling silver Givenchy gown, the model paired her dress with a stunning statement collar necklace, resembling the Cecil Beaton ensemble Hepburn wore during the Embassy Ball scene of the movie.

For reasons unknown, Kylie had to skip this year.

2021: Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jenner looked as chic as ever in her black suit by Tom Ford. The 66-year-old wore a bold eyeliner, breaking up the monochromatic black ensemble with a pair of green earrings.

What does this year have in store? We'll find out on the first Monday in May.