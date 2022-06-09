Who is Ramona Agruma? Meet Rebel Wilson’s new partner

Rebel Wilson has a new love interest in her life.

On Thursday, the "Senior Year" actor revealed that she was dating a woman after she and her ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch went their separate ways in February 2021.

Wilson announced the news by sharing a photo of her and her new love on Instagram.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned the picture.

The photo was posted as Pride Month unfolded. However, Wilson did not share how she identifies.

Wilson also tagged her partner in the photo. Her name is Ramona Agruma — and here's everything we know about her.

Agruma works in the fashion industry

Agruma is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, an LA-based clothing brand with a focus on comfort and sustainability. According to Agruma's LinkedIn, she has held the position since 2021.

"Our mission is to bring you that famous LA sunshine-swag with a focus on environmentally friendly manufacture, fabulous fit and fabric quality," the company said on their website.

The brand’s website says Lemon Ve Limon’s clothes are manufactured in Turkey. A sweatshirt will cost upwards of $100 and a pair of shorts is priced around $80.

Previously, she founded the jewelry brand DeLys. Her Twitter profile lists her as DeLys' creative director.

While her Instagram page is private, her public bio lists her as a "brand ambassador" for the Turkish jewelry company Bee Goddess.

She makes Wilson feel like an 'equal partner'

In a May interview with People, Wilson revealed how she met Agruma and said that they got set up with one another “through a friend."

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” Wilson said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” she added.

Wilson also said this new relationship contrasts with previous ones.

"There were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have," Wilson said. "So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Agruma and Wilson have walked the red carpet together before

In April, Wilson and Agruma joined "ATL" star Evan Ross, "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Henry Golding and more stars at a charity event for children with cleft lip and cleft palates in Park City, Utah.

Wilson and Agruma were photographed walking the red carpet together as well as posing with a deer mascot on the slopes and chatting with Dionne Warwick.

Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma this April in Park City, Utah. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in 2022.

Agruma can speak four languages

According to her LinkedIn profile, Agruma speaks English, Russian, German and Latvian.

It also says that she studied law at a University in Riga, Latvia, from 2004 to 2009 and has volunteered at Planet Hope, an organization that gives gifts to homeless children and their families during the holidays; AMIDEAST, a nonprofit organization that gives opportunities to people in the Middle East; and GO Campaign, another nonprofit that gives opportunities to children around the world.