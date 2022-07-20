Andy Cohen and John Mayer have one of Hollywoods most unlikely friendships — their words, not ours.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s--t on late-night TV,” Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly in 2015.

They've spoken about their friendship in interviews, speeches at the Hollywood Hall of Fame, and Instagram posts. The singer-songwriter and the Bravo occasionally host drop some gems from their hangout sessions (including the virtual ones) on social media.

On July 14, Cohen shared a photo on Instagram of Mayer from across a table in what appeared to be a restaurant with honey brown highlights in his hair. In the photo, the "Waiting on the World to Change" singer is giving the camera a smoldering look.

Cohen, who is currently single, captioned it, “10/10 would smash."

"Full House" alum John Stamos also liked the picture and commented, "Not sure what 10/10 is but I’m digging the streaks and tips John." Director Chris Moukarbel added, “This has been a romance for the ages."

Indeed, Cohen and Mayer have been one of Hollywood's friend duos. Read on for a timeline of some of their greatest friend moments, and how it all got started.

Cohen didn't know that he was hanging out with Mayer when they first met

In May 2019, Cohen invited Mayer over to his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy" and they talked about the first time that they met.

Cohen explained that he met Mayer when he ran into him and their mutual friend on Bleecker Street in New York City.

"John had really long hair and a hat," Cohen recalled.

"I was hiding out inside my own body at that time," the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer joked of his look at the time.

Cohen said that the trio then started shopping together. It didn't take long for him to notice that the paparazzi were following them — but Cohen he didn't know why.

"I turn to (my friend) Ricky and I go, 'Is this John Mayer that we're with right now?' I didn't recognize that it was you because as you know, I'm really bad with faces and this and that and (Ricky) goes, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'Oh, wow, this is John Mayer. OK.' That's how we met," Cohen explained.

Mayer didn't blame Cohen for not recognizing him. He said, "I was in my own witness protection program at the time."

John Mayer (L) and Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." Bravo

Cohen and Mayer bonded over their mutual love for the Grateful Dead

Cohen and Mayer bonded over their mutual love for the rock band, the Grateful Dead, and traveled to see the band perform in 2015.

"When the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up," Cohen wrote in Entertainment Weekly in 2015.

Four years later, Cohen said that trip solidified their friendship. "I do think that that wound up bringing us even closer," he said on Radio Andy.

He added, "Musically then that was something I could connect with you about and then we took that road trip to see the Dead and then it was done. Then it was sealed."

In 2022, Mayer gave a speech for Cohen at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cohen, 53, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work as a TV and radio host, producer and author in 2022.

Mayer was among the people who gave speeches, including "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais. In addition to honoring Cohen's contributions to the world of entertainment, Mayer spoke about his role as his friend — and the "world's friend."

John Mayer and Andy Cohen during the ceremony to honor Cohen with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2022. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

"Andy really is the world’s friend. I’ve walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he’s recognized, he’s said ‘hello’ to just like a friend. ... He’s also my friend, my dear friend. and there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on,” Mayer said.

Cohen said Mayer is a great wingman

During a September 2015 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cohen recalled a time that Mayer acted as his wingman when they went into a gay bar in San Francisco, a stop on their trip to see the Grateful Dead that summer.

Cohen said he wanted to go because it was the weekend of that the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages in the U.S. and San Francisco's Pride festival. "I'm going out because this is the night," Cohen recalled saying, and Mayer wanted to go with him.

"We had a blast," the TV personality said, going on to explain why Mayer was a great wingman.

"He's big and tall and handsome," Cohen said. "It's always good to go out with another guy who people are going to want to be around."

They've traveled the world together

Mayer and Cohen have traveled around the world together — going to Montana in 2014, per an Instagram post from their trip, and Brazil in 2017.

In his memoir, "The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year," Cohen talked about their Montana getaway and said that he loved Mayer's cooking.

"One thing is for sure, John Mayer cooks a mean breakfast and there's something hot about a pop star in sweats with bed head slaving over a hot skillet for his houseguest," Cohen wrote.

After returning from their Rio de Janeiro trip in 2017, during which they celebrated Mayer's birthday, Cohen shared a post on Instagram, writing, “My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM.”

The travel companions do have a point of contention: Mayer said that sometimes he can't stand his friend's cologne when they're flying.

"The cologne is strong sometimes," Mayer revealed in a November 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Oh my God, this is new," Cohen replied. "Why have you never told me that?"

Mayer once serenaded Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live' with a surprise concert

During Cohen's 50th birthday celebration on "WWHL" in June 2018, Mayer surprised Cohen by singing an acoustic cover of Diana Ross’ song “It’s My House." Cohen brought the moves.

"I have eat, breathed and slept 'It's My House,'" Mayer said of his preparation. "I didn't know the song and now I'll never forget the song."

Mayer also posted a message for Cohen's birthday on Instagram. "I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe," he wrote.

Mayer is Cohen's go-to guy for dating advice

If Cohen is ever unsure about a love interest, then he knows who to turn to for dating advice.

In a February interview with Access, Cohen opened up about a time he asked Mayer for dating advice.

"I asked him a few months ago. There was a situation I was in and I said, 'What do you think about this?' And he just set my head straight," the Bravo host said.

When he was asked if Mayer does the same thing for him, he said, Cohen said, "No. He doesn't really ask me for dating advice."

However, Cohen can envision the kind of partner Mayer needs in his life. "I see him with like some reporter from the Wall Street Journal or something," Cohen said. "Yeah, like a writer. Someone surprising."

Cohen once joked about 'making a child' with Mayer

The duo are also so close that Cohen once jokingly told Mayer that he would like to "make a child" with him.

"Let me tell you something. If you had ovaries and you could produce an egg for me, what I would give to have that egg," Cohen said on "Radio Andy" in 2019. "Do you understand? I would have a kid with you. I would flood your ovaries with my...,"

"Baby making batter," Mayer interjected. "You would flood them."

"Yes, I would flood them," Cohen continued. "I would like to make a child with you, terrifically."

"I think that's a metaphor," Mayer joked.

"No, it's actually not," Cohen said.

Fittingly, Mayer attended Cohen's baby shower

Cohen is a father of two to kids: Benjamin, 3, and his newborn daughter, Lucy, whom he welcomed in April. Both were born via surrogacy.

In 2019, Mayer attended Cohen's baby shower – along with, according to Cohen's Instagram caption, "Every housewife" in the "Real Housewives" franchise.

"I'm speechless," Cohen wrote.

No, they are not dating

In 2018, Cohen spoke to CNN about dating rumors that arose in conjunction with coverage about his relationship with Mayer. He confirmed that they are not dating.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen told CNN in 2018. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”