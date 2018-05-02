Reese Witherspoon to share secret family recipes, beauty tips in new book

share tweet pin email

After 25 years in the spotlight, Reese Witherspoon may be one of Hollywood's most ambitious stars, but she's never forgotten her roots.

And now she's finally sharing her favorite Southern belle secrets.

In her upcoming book, "Whiskey in a Teacup," the actress, producer, mom of three and Draper James designer, will dish out entertaining tips, classic recipes, family wisdom ... and even some unique beauty tips behind her modern Southern lifestyle.

Simon and Schuster Reese Witherspoon's new book on southern living comes out Sept. 18.

On Monday, Witherspoon took to Twitter to announce that her book will hit shelves Sept. 18 and is already available for pre-order.

In the promotional video, the upbeat entrepreneur, who was born in New Orleans and raised in Nashville, shared how her Southern heritage informs every aspect of her life: from the way she eats, to the way she dresses and, especially, how she does her signature hairstyle.

Y'all, I'm so excited...My new book, #WhiskeyInATeaCup, is out Sept 18th! It's all about my secrets to southern living- how I entertain, cook, decorate & even how do my hair. (Yup, it's got my special hot roller technique in it!) Pre-order it here! https://t.co/DveNTFcRlX pic.twitter.com/stI04GQ8VY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 30, 2018

"Whiskey in a Teacup," according to Witherspoon, covers all facets of Southern living, from holiday parties to backyard barbecues, her grandma's fried chicken (and other) recipes, home decorating tips and even how the star got her sweet dance moves.

Readers will also get the inside scoop on the "slightly insane" technique Witherspoon has kept close to home throughout her amazing hair evolution (yes, hot rollers are still a thing).

Seeing as how Witherspoon already has a huge following, fans of all ages are flipping for the release of her first lifestyle guide.

Emma Summerton for Glamour Magazine

One Instagram follower posted: "YES we are getting this book and doing everything in it because she is a QUEEN this is what I’ve been waiting for."

Another tagged a friend and said, "did [sic] you see Reese assisting with our domestic goddess goals?"

On Twitter, Witherspoon's announcement is already getting plenty of "jazz hands."

Jazzhands! The title alone is just too I-need-it-now for words!! #WhiskeyInATeaCup Congrats, Reese! Any chance signed copies might be available somewhereâ perhaps with our dear friends at @ParnassusBooks1? @ReesesBookClub https://t.co/bj7tFi9KDF — Sarah McCoy (@SarahMMcCoy) April 30, 2018

Other fans are rooting for the book to be a success.

Congratulations on the new book, I hope it does well because you deserve it after all of your hard work, I'm so happy for you as well as proud of you also you look great & absolutely beautiful — Ricky (@_nighttrap) April 30, 2018

And some are just excited to "delight in" the "Sweet Home Alabama" gal's southern charms.

I can hardly wait to delight in the charm and warmth of your sweet Southern soul, poured into words for all to enjoy. — Brianna Cooper (@briannaacooper1) May 1, 2018

While all details of her lifestyle secrets are still on the hush hush, Witherspoon explained the meaning behind the book's title for any Yankees out there.

"My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women 'whiskey in a teacup’," the actress posted online. "We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we’re strong and fiery."

Come September, anyone can learn how to be sweet like a classic Southern iced tea — with a real whiskey kick.