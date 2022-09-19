Who are Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren?

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Sept. 19. The longest-serving monarch in British history leaves behind a legacy of leadership, as well as one of family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, two of the queen's 12 great-grandchildren, were at her funeral, demonstrating how her life continues through the generations of her own family tree.

The queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, had four children, all of whom stood around her coffin during a vigil the week of her death: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The queen's children, in turn, went on to continue the royal family’s lineage by having a total of eight kids of their own. These grandkids, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and also had families, making the late queen a great-grandmother of 12 when she died.

All of the queen’s kids had children of their own, but only the youngest, Prince Edward, who is married to Sophie Rhys-Jones, does not have grandchildren.

Here’s a look at all of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren from oldest to youngest, including photos, their full names, ages, and titles.

Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Savannah, 11, is the oldest great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. Her mother, Autumn Kelly, divorced her father, Peter Phillips, in 2021, per People. Peter Phillips is Princess Anne’s son with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Neither Savannah nor her younger sister, Isla, have titles. This goes back to Princess Anne and her then-husband Captain Mark Phillips' decision to decline giving their two children titles, per the BBC.

Isla Phillips

Isla Phillips plays on a bouncy castle as she attends the 2019 Festival of British Eventing. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Isla, 10, is the younger sister of Savannah.

Prince George

Prince George of Cambridge attends the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince George, 9, is the oldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. His grandfather is the King Charles III and his grandmother is Charles' late ex-wife, Princess Diana. He attended his great-grandmother's funeral, along with sister Princess Charlotte.

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Mia, 8, is the daughter of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. Like her two siblings and first cousins Savannah and Isla, Mia does not have a title.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is seen leaving Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, 7, is Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s second child. While at the funeral, she wore a brooch that was given to her by the queen.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant in London. AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis, 4, is the third and youngest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, who frequently makes headlines for his stealing the show at public events.

Lena Tindall

Lena Tindall on a ride, in the fairgound at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials. Getty Images

Lena, 3, is the second of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s three children. Lena does not have a title.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Often referred to simply as Archie, the 3-year-old is the first child for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle. Harry’s parents are King Charles III and Princess Diana.

Upon the queen's passing, the two children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are now eligible to claim the titles of “prince” and “princess,” in keeping with a decree issued by King George V in 1917. However, questions remain as to whether the titles will change: They are still listed as "Master" and "Miss" on the sites of the royal family.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

August, 1, is the only child of his parents, Princess Eugenie (Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter) and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie explained on Instagram that his name honors his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who died weeks after August was born in 2021.

He is not an HRH nor will he hold a royal title. As the BBC explains, since August was born down a female line of the royal family, he is not entitled to a title.

Lucas Philip Tindall

Mia Tindall and Lucas Tindall ride on a carousel as they attend day 2 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Lucas, 1, is the third and youngest child of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. He does not have a royal title.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Misan Harriman

Lilibet, 1, is the younger of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's two kids. Her name pays homage to two of her ancestors, as the couple explained in a statement: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The youngest of the royal great-grandchildren, Sienna was born in September 2021 to her parents, Princess Beatrice (Prince Andrew’s daughter with Sarah, Duchess of York) and Edoardo Mapelli.