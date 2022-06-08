We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics — and it’s so relatable

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis' show-stopping behavior at the queen's Platinum Jubilee ceremony:

Good old-fashioned sugar.

According to former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, Prince Louis, 4, snacked on sweets during the June event to honor his grandmother's 70-year rule. The subsequent sugar rush, he explained, sparked his mischief.

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun," Tindall, a father of three, said during a new episode of “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast. "There were a lot of sweets out back, though, so they (were on) a complete sugar high."

In case you missed it: On Thursday, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade (the official public birthday of the British Sovereign) with brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, for the Royal Air Force fly-past and gun salute.

But the chaos affected Louis, who was photographed covering his ears in protest, making silly faces and sticking his fingers in his mouth, despite his mom's gentle scolding.

Yes, it was normal preschooler behavior (and probably the end result of attending long formal celebrations), but Louis' antics went viral.

Then, during Sunday's Platinum Pageant carnival, Louis appeared even more restless, standing on his seat, covering his eyes and his face with a cushion and snubbing his mom by sticking out his tongue.

"It’s tough for them. They’re all young. ... It’s a long time,” Tindall remarked during the podcast. “But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done.”

