Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal meaningful name of their 1st child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have found the perfect name for their first child.

The new parents announced the news on Instagram, sharing two photos of the couple cradling their baby boy between them. They wrote in the caption, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,⁣” and added three blue heart emoji.

⁣"Thank you for so many wonderful messages,” they continued. “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

The couple gave a sweet nod to their midwife and hospital staff in the message, explaining that the photos accompanying the post were taken “by our wonderful midwife.

”Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” they concluded.

Eugenie explained the meaning behind her baby boy's name in her Instagram story. princesseugenie / Instagram

On her Instagram story, Eugenie revealed the touching meaning behind her son's name, writing, “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy,” referring to her grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was hospitalized earlier this week.

“He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," she added.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, took to Instagram to share the exciting news as well, posting the same photos her daughter shared, along with a touching message for the new parents.

“As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” she wrote. “He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

The British royal family’s official Instagram account also shared the news alongside the same photo of the new family of three, alongside a caption reading in part, “The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family.”

On Feb. 9, it was announced that Eugenie had given birth to a son at the Portland Hospital in London. According to a statement from the royal family, he was delivered at 8:55 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at the time.

Eugenie shared the happy news on her Instagram the same day, posting a black-and-white photo of her son’s hand curled around one of her fingers. The new mom simply captioned the photo with three blue heart emoji and two exclamation points.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is not only the first child for the couple, but is also the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and the Duchess of York, as well as the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.