Prince Philip hospitalized as precautionary measure 'after feeling unwell'

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been hospitalized as a "precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 99 in June, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday night on the advice of his doctor "after feeling unwell," according to a statement by the palace.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the palace said.

The BBC reported that his condition was not related to the coronavirus. Philip and Queen Elizabeth, 94, both received COVID-19 vaccinations last month.

In December of 2019, Philip was admitted to the hospital "for observation and treatment" on the advice of his doctor as a precautionary measure related to a pre-existing condition. He spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital before returning home.

The duke and the queen, who have been married for 73 years, have curtailed several traditions during the pandemic, including cancelling their large family gathering for Christmas.

Queen Elizabeth has also rescheduled public appearances to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public life in 2019.