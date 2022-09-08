Who are Queen Elizabeth’s children? What to know about her 4 kids

Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch who resided on the throne for 70 years, died Sept. 8 at Balmoral, her royal castle in Scotland, one year after her husband, Prince Philip, passed away at age 99.

Elizabeth, who was 96, and Philip had four kids: King Charles III, 73; Princess Anne, 72; Prince Andrew, 62; and Prince Edward, 58.

Queen Elizabeth was the mother of four children. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Following news of her death, Charles, who immediately became king, shared a statement that was released by Buckingham Palace.

It read, “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held,” Charles concluded.

Charles and the rest of his siblings rushed to be by Elizabeth's side in the moments leading up to her death.

Here are more details on the queen’s children.

King Charles III

Prince Charles will now be referred to as King Charles III following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

King Charles III is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's firstborn son. He was born on Nov. 14, 1948.

Charles is a father of two kids, Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, whom he shared with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana.

The two were married from 1981 to 1996. One year after they got divorced, Diana died from the injuries she sustained in a tragic car accident in Paris.

Charles remarried in 2005, when he tied the knot with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to the line of succession, Charles was first in line for the British throne after Elizabeth. Now that he's king, his wife will be a queen consort.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, got married in 2005 after he divorced Princess Diana in 1996. Rob Jefferies / Getty Images

Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to become queen consort as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this year.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years,” the queen said in a statement in February. “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the message continued.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne is 15th in line for the British throne. Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second child and only daughter. She was born on Aug. 15, 1950.

In 1973, Anne got married to her first husband, Olympic gold medalist Mark Phillips. They stayed together for nearly 20 years until they got divorced in 1992.

Anne and Phillips share two kids, Peter, 44, and Zara, 41.

In the same year she divorced Phillips, Anne married her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Anne is known for being the first British royal to ever compete in the Olympics. In 1976 she went to Montreal for the Summer Olympics and competed in the three-day equestrian event. She ended the Games placing 24th overall.

As of Sept. 8, Anne is 15th in line for the British throne.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is eighth in line for the British throne. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's third child. He was born on Feb. 19, 1960.

Andrew is a father of two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Andrew and Sarah were married from 1986 to 1996.

In 2019, Andrew stepped away from his public duties over his past friendship with the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. At the time, he said his "former association" with Epstein had become a “major disruption” to the royal family’s work.

The queen was supportive of Andrew's decision, and in January, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew lost several of his royal distinctions over the scandal.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement read.

After Elizabeth's death, Andrew is now eighth in line for the British throne.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward is 12th in line for the British throne. Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

Prince Edward is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's youngest child. He was born on March 10, 1964.

Edward shares his two kids, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, with his wife of 23 years, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Edward is now 12th in line for the throne.