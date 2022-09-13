Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement

Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," the statement read.

Princess Anne awaiting the arrival of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sept. 11. Aaron Chrown / AFP - Getty Images

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss," she continued. "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch."

Anne signed the statement, "To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

The 72-year-old is the second child of Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

When the queen's coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sept. 11, Anne paid tribute to her mother, curtsying beside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, whom she married in 1992.

Elizabeth's sons Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, along with Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57, joined Anne in mourning in Edinburgh, Scotland.

When her mother’s coffin was laid in state at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Anne made history by participating in a symbolic watch over the coffin. She became the first woman to participate in the royal tradition, according to NBC royal expert and commentator Daisy McAndrew.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend the Vigil of the Princes at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sept. 12. JANE BARLOW / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

She, along with King Charles and Princes Andrew and Edward, joined the Royal Company of Archers in the Vigil of the Princes on Sept. 12, which runs for about 10 minutes to symbolically guard the coffin.

Photos showed that Charles stood near the head of the coffin wearing a kilt, while Anne and Edward were dressed in their military uniforms. Andrew wore a suit. According to Sky News, Queen Consort Camilla and Sophie watched the ceremony from the side.