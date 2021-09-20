Princess Beatrice and husband announce arrival of 1st baby

Princess Beatrice is a mom!

On Monday, Beatrice, 33, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced they welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



Their daughter weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces, according to a statement from the royal family.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement said. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Beatrice was also "so delighted" to share the big news on Twitter.

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.

Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2020 in Windsor, England. They announced they were expecting a baby in May.

This is the first child for the princess, while her husband has a son, Christopher Woolf, who was born in 2016, from a previous relationship.

"The couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Beatrice and Mozzi's newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be 11th in line to the British throne. The baby will also be the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and the granddaughter of Sarah, Duchess of York, and Andrew, Duke of York.

This baby news is the latest in a royal baby boom this year. Zara Tindall, Beatrice's cousin, welcomed her third child, Lucas, in March. And another one of Beatrice's cousins, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, and husband Jack Brooksbank also welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke, in February.