August Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, made his first appearance at a royal event over the weekend for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The 1-year-old joined his parents in London as they watched Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a colorful parade that marked the end of the four-day Jubilee celebrations.

Princess Eugenie's 1-year-old son, August, just attended his first royal event. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

August, sporting an adorable Union Jack sweater with a bib collar, seemed excited to be out and about, and was spotted waving and clapping on his parents’ laps.

Eugenie, 32, shared photos and videos of baby August on Instagram, including a photo of him on her lap and another pic of Brooksbank holding their son.

She also shared some family photos from the first day of the Jubilee celebrations Thursday, showing her with August and Brooksbank as they watched the Royal Air Force flypast.

Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed August, their first child, in February 2021. August is one of Queen Elizabeth’s several great-grandchildren.

This may have been August’s first official royal event, but he has made some appearances on social media.

This past February, Eugenie shared photos of her son to mark his first birthday, including a pic of him wearing a camo-patterned snow suit and another one with a name tag sticker on his back.

The princess also revealed his sweet nickname.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she wrote in the caption. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

Baby August wasn’t the only little one to steal the show during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince Louis, 4, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also had everyone smiling with his funny faces and reactions throughout the pageant.

Prince Louis made silly faces at his mom throughout the parade. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

His older siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, also made some adorable appearances throughout the weekend, attending events with their parents and baking cakes for a jubilee street party.