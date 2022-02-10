Princess Eugenie reveals son’s cute nickname in post for his 1st birthday

Happy birthday, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank!

Or should we say “Augie”?

Wednesday marked the young royal’s first birthday, and in celebration of that milestone, his mother, Princess Eugenie, shared a couple of new photos of the tot and revealed that sweet nickname.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙”

The first photo she included in the post showed her and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, whom she wed in 2018, cuddled up close to their son as the trio took in a scenic view of snow-covered mountains.

And the birthday boy was featured solo, from behind, in the second shot she shared. A sticker on the back of his shirt read, "Hello my name is August."

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, aka "Augie." princesseugenie / Instagram

The princess also marked her own birthday last year with a couple of adorable photos of August.

In the caption that accompanied those shots, Eugenie referred to the then-newborn as "the best present I could ask for!!"