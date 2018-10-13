See the stunning official portraits from Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Friday marked another royal wedding for the books, and now, a day after Princess Eugenie’s nuptials with longtime love Jack Brooksbank, the official photographs have been released.

The couple, who got engaged in January after dating for seven years, took a moment in between celebratory events on Friday to pose with family and members of the wedding party for official portraits by photographer Alex Bramall.

Alex Bramall

Princess Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank, 32, are pictured in two of the photos standing among their loved ones in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, England. The wedding took place on the grounds of the castle at St. George’s Chapel, where Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also said “I do” in May.

In the first of the two, Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, who served as the bride’s maid of honor, is pictured, as well as their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II; their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York; and their father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Alex Bramall

The little (and adorable!) members of the wedding party also make appearances in both portraits in the White Drawing Room. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two eldest children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, served among the young bridesmaids and page boys.

Alex Bramall

A third photo shows the happy couple in the Scottish Stage Coach, following the carriage procession.

The princess’ wedding dress was designed by British label Peter Pilotto and featured an elegant plunging back that revealed scars from a back surgery she had at age 12 to correct scoliosis.

The bride's headpiece, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, was loaned to her by the queen. (Talk about an amazing “something borrowed”!)

Alex Bramall

In a fourth and final released portrait, the newlyweds are pictured at Royal Lodge, WIndsor, before their private evening dinner following their nuptials.

Princess Eugenie's evening dress was designed by Zac Posen, who used the inspiration of Windsor and the surrounding countryside to create it. According to a press release from the royal family, the gown's color reflects the blush of an English rose.

The bride can also be seen donning a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from the groom.