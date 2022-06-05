Prince Louis steals the show (again!) with funny faces at Jubilee pageant

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, but it's her great-grandson, Prince Louis, who has been stealing the show this weekend.

On Thursday, when Louis, 4, appeared alongside the queen and the rest of his family, viewers could not help but notice the silly and energetic reactions he had to the Trooping the Colour parade, including the epic scream he appeared to let out during an Air Force flyby.

Now, photos from Sunday's concluding festivities at Buckingham Palace show Louis making some more silly expressions while his mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was seen handling it with her usual grace and relatable parenting.

During Sunday's Platinum Pageant, which concludes the celebratory weekend, Louis stood on his seat while biting his lower lip.

The former Kate Middleton appeared to try to get her son Prince Louis back in his seat when he stood up during the Platinum Pageant. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In another photo from the ceremony, Louis covers his eyes with his hands while his mom speaks to him. Twitter has been taken with Louis' very real reactions to the celebrations, and fans immediately called out his "vibes" at the pageant.

In the photos that show Louis with his more staid siblings, he appears to be yawning. In another pic, he holds a cushion up to his mom while a man in a neighboring seat looks amused by the shenanigans.

Prince Louis spent plenty of time playing during the Platinum Pageant. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In perhaps the best pic from the event, Louis holds a hand up to his nose and sticks his tongue out at his mother, while Kate looks like she's scolding him — a situation any parent can certainly sympathize with!

Moms everywhere are familiar with the look Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is giving her youngest son. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In another photo, Louis entertains himself by reading the pageant's program, while his sister Charlotte smilingly watches the ceremony.

On a livestream of the Jubilee Pageant, Prince Louis appeared to leave the area shortly before returning and sitting on the lap of his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Later, he moved to sit back between his mother and sister, where the funny faces continued as he danced along with the pageant performers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge laughs with Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Shortly after the pageant ended, Prince Louis, his parents and his siblings appeared with Queen Elizabeth II in a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

