Prince Louis adorably stole the show at the Trooping the Color parade

All eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II as she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on Thursday morning in London. But it was her great-grandson Prince Louis who inadvertently stole the show.

The pint-sized royal, 4, appeared on the balcony of the palce with other members of the family, including his parents, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and older siblings Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

A little loud, Louis? Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

Working members of the royal family gathered for the annual flypast of the Air Force — and Louis was animated as ever reacting to the noise of the planes.

Prince Louis seemed quite bored at first. Alastair Grant / AP

Just before that, however, Louis seemed unimpressed as he looked out at the massive crowd below, as any 4-year-old would.

The noise was too much for Louis. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

Charlotte and George were on their best behavior and stood quite still during the parade. But Louis, who was sporting a sailor suit that his father wore at Trooping the Color as a child in 1985, had a bit more energy.

Louis was not having the noise one bit. Aaron Chown / AP

The young royal quickly found a way to entertain himself and began waving to the crowd and making all sorts of funny faces as he looked at the massive aircrafts flying low over the palace.

He even went over to talk to the queen at one point.

The queen and her great-grandson shared a sweet moment on the balcony. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Naturally, social media users were quite taken by Louis’ relatable behavior and many of them took to Twitter to comment on his adorable antics.

“Prince Louis has had it already with the celebrations,” one wrote and posted a photo of the 4-year-old looking bored.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to gently remind Louis on multiple occasions to try to stay still ...

Louis, pulling a face. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

... but he managed to sneak in one last wave as he headed back inside the palace.

This isn't the first time Louis made quite the impression at a Trooping the Color parade. In 2019, he made his debut as his mother carried him onto the balcony. Looking quite dapper in an outfit that resembled something his father wore in 1984. The young royal practiced his waving skills back then, too.