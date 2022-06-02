Prince Louis appears to wear father William's childhood sailor outfit at Trooping the Color

Prince Louis is his father's little mini-me!

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte inside a horse-drawn carriage at the Trooping the Color parade Thursday in an adorable sailor suit — one that William himself wore nearly 40 years ago as a child.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour on Thursday in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

In fact, it was during the Trooping the Color in 1985 that the prince first wore that blue get-up. In photos from the event, a 3-year-old William is seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

William (center) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Color in 1985 with cousins Zara Phillips (now Zara Tindall) and Lady Davina Windsor. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

In the photo below, William is photographed with Queen Elizabeth II, the British sovereign and his grandmother, as well as father Prince Charles, mother Princess Diana, baby brother Prince Harry and his cousins.

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 1985. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

The royal family's "balcony moment" is an iconic one at every Trooping the Color, as the family watches the annual Air Force flypast in awe. Louis and his siblings are expected to appear on the balcony this year along with their parents, the queen and other working members of the royal family, creating another picture-esque moment for history books.