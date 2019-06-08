Good genes aren’t the only thing that members of the royal family pass down through the generations. Based on Prince Louis’ big debut at the Trooping the Color parade on Saturday, so are adorable outfits.

The youngest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge made his first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony clad in a white collared shirt with blue designs and matching blue shorts, reminiscent of an outfit his own father, Prince William, wore for his debut in 1984, and almost exactly identical to his uncle Prince Harry’s outfit in 1986, right down to the blue striped design emblazoned across the front of the shirt.

According to People, Louis was carried out in mom the former Kate Middleton’s arms, and began to wave almost immediately at the crowds gathered below. It didn’t take long for him to reach for dad William, however, in whose arms he spent the remainder of the ceremony.

When the royal family finally turned to return inside the palace, Louis even waved goodbye to his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Prince Louis (right) sported an outfit on Saturday that was identical to one of his uncle Prince Harry's outfits from 1986 (left). Getty

This is hardly the first time that Prince Louis has inherited his family’s great taste in clothes. Last month, the 1-year-old was photographed wearing a cute red-and-white striped romper that his older brother Prince George was photographed wearing when he was around the same age. The photos in May came from the family’s weekend visit to a garden designed in part by the Duchess of Cambridge for a show by the Royal Horticultural Society and the snapshots of George were taken back in June 2014 at a charity polo match featuring both Princes William and Harry.

Louis celebrated his first birthday just a little over a month ago, on April 23, meaning that he was approximately the same age as his older sister, Princess Charlotte, now 4, when she made her debut. Older brother Prince George was slightly older when he first waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony, as he was too young the first time around (just 10 months old!), and so had to wait a year until he was almost 2.

Saturday also marked the first time that Prince Louis’ aunt, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance since giving birth to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in early May. She wore a navy blue ensemble by Givenchy that was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the same designer who created her stunning wedding gown, with a matching Noel Stewart fascinator to boot.

The duchess and new mom was photographed sitting next to Prince Harry in a carriage for the parade alongside her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and mother-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.