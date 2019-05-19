Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 19, 2019, 12:42 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Yi-Jin Yu

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is all smiles and fun, while swinging on an oversized rope swing, in a series of new Instagram photos posted on Saturday.

The photos showcase the former Kate Middleton in her favorite skinny jeans and combats boots, enjoying herself in the new garden she helped bring to life in London.

Back in January, Kensington Palace announced that the duchess had teamed up with the Royal Horticultural Society and landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to design the 2019 RHS "Back to Nature" garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. The annual event dates back to 1913 and this year's show opens next week and runs from May 21-25.

The woodland-inspired garden aims “to recapture for adults the sense of wonder and magic that they enjoyed as children, in addition to kindling excitement and a passion for nature in future generations.” It features a blue-and-green theme throughout the verdant space, a chestnut tree house, a swing seat, a stream and even, a waterfall.

Prior to the unveiling of the "Back to Nature" garden, the Duchess of Cambridge said, “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The duchess has reportedly spent months planning the garden and she has been actively visiting gardens during her royal engagements since last year. Last October, she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School in her first official event following the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, and in January, she spent time with children at a community garden in north London and just last month.

We're loving this first look at the "Back to Nature" garden. The lush sanctuary looks like the perfect place to channel your inner Mary Lennox and get lost in the great outdoors.