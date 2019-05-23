Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 3:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, but now it appears there's yet another name for the 4-year-old member of the British royal family.

Earlier this week, the official Kensington Palace social media accounts shared footage of the gorgeous garden Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helped design for the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show — complete with her family frolicking through the "Back to Nature" exhibit.

In that clip, a playful Prince William can be heard referring to their little princess by an unfamiliar name.

"Mignonette?" he seems to call out — though the rushing water in the background makes it difficult to hear — and Charlotte quickly responds with a "yes!" The future king then asks her to give him "a push" on the rope swing that hangs in the garden.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, on May 19, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images

That's when "Mignonette" comes rushing in his direction to help him out.

The sweet apparent nickname is a common term of endearment in French, meaning dainty, delicate one or cutie.

Princess Charlotte poses for a photo taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace in April, to mark her fourth birthday. Reuters

But not all those who watched the video are convinced that's what they heard. A few commenters suggested that the prince simply asked, "Been on here?" or "Been on yet?" referring to the swing — or that he uttered some equally non-nickname-related phrase.

If that proves to be true, rest assured the little princess still has another moniker from her mother to fall back on.

Earlier this year the former Kate Middleton was heard to refer to her daughter as "Lottie," as she chatted with another mother during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince William, back in 1992, and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2018, are truly two of a kind. Getty Images

Whether Charlotte, who takes after her father, goes by Mignonette or Lottie or both, all of her options are beautiful ones — which is more than dad can say of his own childhood nickname.

When the now-36-year-old prince was just a boy, his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, picked out a funny name for him while traveling in the Outback.

Princess Diana with a young Prince William at home in Kensington Palace in 1985. Tim Graham/Getty Images

"We went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat — you know, that's the local animal — so I just basically got called that," he explained in a 2007 interview for "Dateline." "Not because I look like a wombat. Or maybe I do."

And as it turns out, Wombat is a name that's lingered.

"It kind of stuck with me," he added. "I can't get rid of it now."