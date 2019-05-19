Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 19, 2019, 11:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and their three little ones had a wonderful time this weekend surrounded by nature.

On Sunday, the royal palace shared new photos featuring Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 1, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoying the Royal Horticultural Society's new garden show, which the former Kate Middleton helped bring to life.

The slideshow begins with an adorable photo of the duchess and Prince Louis playing with what looks like a rock, followed by a pic of a brave Princess Charlotte swinging from a tree.

Click through to see both images.

Apparently, the three adventurers helped their mom create the exhibit, in a small but adorable way, Kensington Palace revealed.

"Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den," the caption reads.

In the next two photos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte dip their toes in a creek that runs through the garden show, while Prince William and a slightly confused Prince Louis play by the swings.

Click through to see both images.

Apparently, the kids had some good old-fashioned fun getting their hands dirty. Prince Louis grabbed a stick and wanted to show the photographer his new toy!

Click through to see both images.

In the background, Prince George scales what looks like a miniature waterfall. After exploring, the family played among the plants and dirt. It even looks like they tried their hand at starting their own fire!