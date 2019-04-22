Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 9:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

While royal watchers are eagerly awaiting a new addition to Britain's most famous family, there's another royal child to celebrate — Prince Louis turns 1 on Tuesday.

Just ahead of the wee one's big day, Kensington Palace has released a trio of new photos of the tot, who's fifth in line to the throne.

The birthday boy is so happy! Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are delighted to share" the pics, which were also posted to the official social media accounts for Kensington Palace.

Love that birthday outfit, Prince Louis. Reuters

The adorable shots of little Louis, who's the youngest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were taken by his mother earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted to share" new photos of their birthday boy. Reuters

The former Kate Middleton has become an accomplished royal photographer in recent years. In fact, the very first official photos of Louis ever released were also taken by Mom, including one of him in the arms of his big sister, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

It was the duchess who took Charlotte's first official pics, too, as she sat in the lap of the now-5-year-old Prince George.

But the new photos put the spotlight directly on their little brother and his sweet smile.

And if that smile looks familiar, it may not be because of his own past pics.

Prince Louis' mother held him in her arms as the royal family posed for portraits for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Getty Images

As we couldn't help but notice last fall, during grandpa Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration, the youngest member of the Cambridge clan bears a striking resemblance to one of his parents.

Prince Louis looks so much like his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, when she was better known as a young Kate Middleton. Getty Images/Middleton Family

His mother may often be found behind the camera these days, but when Louis is in front of the lens, you can still see her in his face.

Louis, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, was born on April 23, 2018 — and it seems he'll have a cousin with a birthday close to his own.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their bundle of joy to arrive any day.