The Duchess of Cambridge has again proven herself to be the queen of recycling outfits.
Newly released photos show the former Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, now walking — and taking his first public steps in an adorable romper once sported by his brother, Prince George, now 5.
The photos were part of several released showing all three of the Cambridge children over the weekend enjoying a garden designed in part by their mother for a show by the Royal Horticultural Society.
In several of the pictures, Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April, appears to be wearing a pair of hand-me-downs from his brother.
The striped overalls were first spotted on George when he was a toddler attending a June 2014 charity polo match featuring his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.
Most avid royal fan know the Duchess of Cambridge has few qualms about recycling outfits, whether they be her own or items for her kids.
Most recently, Princess Charlotte was spotted in photos ahead of her fourth birthday wearing a pair of sneakers that may have once belonged to George.
The laceless blue canvas kicks looked identical to the ones the future heir to the British throne wore at a charity event last year.
Charlotte is no stranger to hand-me-downs. Last year, she was shown in photos cradling her then-newborn baby brother while wearing a navy blue cardigan that George donned in a 2016 portrait with the children’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Of course, all the children will soon have an opportunity to pass along all their hand-me-downs to another royal. They recently welcomed a new cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.