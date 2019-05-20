Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 3:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The Duchess of Cambridge has again proven herself to be the queen of recycling outfits.

Newly released photos show the former Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, now walking — and taking his first public steps in an adorable romper once sported by his brother, Prince George, now 5.

The photos were part of several released showing all three of the Cambridge children over the weekend enjoying a garden designed in part by their mother for a show by the Royal Horticultural Society.

In several of the pictures, Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April, appears to be wearing a pair of hand-me-downs from his brother.

Prince George at a polo match in 2014. Getty Images

The striped overalls were first spotted on George when he was a toddler attending a June 2014 charity polo match featuring his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.

Not so fast! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a fun moment with a determined George. Getty Images

Most avid royal fan know the Duchess of Cambridge has few qualms about recycling outfits, whether they be her own or items for her kids.

Most recently, Princess Charlotte was spotted in photos ahead of her fourth birthday wearing a pair of sneakers that may have once belonged to George.

One of the photos of Princess Charlotte released ahead of her birthday. Do those shoes look familiar? The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

The laceless blue canvas kicks looked identical to the ones the future heir to the British throne wore at a charity event last year.

Prince George possibly wore the same shoes as he and Princess Charlotte ran around a June 2018 event in Gloucester, England. WireImage

Charlotte is no stranger to hand-me-downs. Last year, she was shown in photos cradling her then-newborn baby brother while wearing a navy blue cardigan that George donned in a 2016 portrait with the children’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The sweater Charlotte wears in the photo on the left appears to be remarkably similar to the one Prince George wore a year earlier in a portrait with Queen Elizabeth. @theroyalfamily / Instagram

Of course, all the children will soon have an opportunity to pass along all their hand-me-downs to another royal. They recently welcomed a new cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.