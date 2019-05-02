Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 1:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

In honor of the Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday Thursday, Kensington Palace released brand new photos of the young royal. But there's something particularly familiar about one of them.

Charlotte, the fourth in line to the British throne, appears to be wearing a pair of sneakers that once belonged to her big brother, Prince George.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted something familiar about the shoes Charlotte wore. The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

The palace released three photos of Charlotte, each taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the grounds of Kensington Palace and at the family's country home in Norfolk.

In one of photos, Catherine sits on the grass in a light blue floral dress and a navy pair of canvas shoes. The laceless kicks look just like the ones spotted on her big brother, Prince George, at a charity event last June.

Prince George possibly wore the same shoes as he and Princess Charlotte ran around a June 2018 event in Gloucester, England. WireImage

Photos of the two from the event show the pair running around a field, George wearing the navy shoes and Charlotte ... barefoot! Some fashion sites already are pointing out to where others can purchase the same pair of shoes. The sneaks are remarkably affordable ($35), prompting some to wonder whether Charlotte is wearing her brother's castoffs or if her mother purchased a new pair.

Of course, the duchess is known for recycling her own outfits — and for dressing her kids in hand-me-downs.

Last year, in photos showing Catherine cradling her then-newborn baby brother, Prince Louis, the young princess wears a navy blue cardigan that George donned in a 2016 portrait with the children’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The sneaks aren't the first hand-me-downs for Charlotte. Check out the sweater she's wearing on the left - and the one her brother wore a year earlier in a portrait with Queen Elizabeth. @theroyalfamily / Instagram

But that wasn't the only hand-me-down in the photo. Louis was wearing an all-white knit outfit that his sister wore years earlier when she was the newborn.

Prince Louis, left, and Princess Charlotte on the right, in the lap of an almost 2-year-old Prince George. @KensingtonRoyal / HRH Duchess of Cambridge / PA

All of the photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been able to feature her photography skills every time one of her children celebrates a birthday. Just a few weeks ago, the photos released were in honor of Louis' first birthday.

Of course, all the children will soon have an opportunity to pass along all their hand-me-downs to another royal. Their uncle, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in just a matter of days.