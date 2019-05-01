Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 9:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

While fans around the globe are waiting with bated breath for Baby Sussex’s imminent arrival, Kensington Palace is serving up some royal cuteness in the meantime in honor of birthday girl Princess Charlotte.

She's growing up so fast! The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

The little princess, who turns 4 on May 2, is pictured in three new official photographs released by the palace Wednesday ahead of her big day. In one image, she's wearing a blue floral dress and is sitting on the grass. In two other pics, she's dressed in a plaid skirt and gray sweater.

Princess Charlotte is loving the outdoors! The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

The portraits, taken by Charlotte’s mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace and at their family home in Norfolk, were shared across the official social media accounts of Kensington Palace.

Smile for the camera, Princess Charlotte! The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

Charlotte — who is fourth in line to the throne just behind big brother Prince George, 5 — is the second wee royal to celebrate a birthday this spring. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, turned 1 on April 23, and Kensington Palace put out adorable photos in the same fashion.

Young Charlotte was a busy bee this past year, appearing in not one, not two, but three (!) weddings along with brother George, two of which were royal. The princess served as a bridesmaid in the nuptials of Princess Eugenie in October, the ceremony of her godmother Sophie Carter in September, and of course, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May.

Princess Charlotte with mom Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Andrew Matthews / AP

It's become a royal tradition for the palace to release photos of Charlotte to mark her birthday each May.

Princess Charlotte pictured on her first birthday in 2016 (left) and second birthday in 2017 (right). Reuters/Getty Images

Last year, she was joined by little brother Louis for official photographs marking the baby prince's birth and the toddler princess' third birthday.

These royal tykes just get bigger (and cuter) by the year. Happy birthday, Charlotte!