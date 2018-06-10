Prince George and Princess Charlotte had an absolute ball at dad's polo match

share tweet pin email

Prince William must have had a great day playing in a charity polo match on Saturday, but from the looks of it, two other members of the royal family might have even more fun.

Samir Hussein / WireImage A game of chase, anyone?

The Duke of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, seemed to be having a ball as they cheered on their dad with their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge was there to oversee all the fun.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have been scheduled to play in a series of polo matches this summer to raise funds and awareness for a variety of causes they support. This particular game was the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park in Gloucester, England, which raised money for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and Centrepoint, a homeless youth charity — both charities William supports.

And while Prince William was busy on the field, his kids really stole the show from the sidelines.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte had her mini sunglasses in tow.

George, looking casual yet preppy with his dark blue polo shirt and khaki shorts, ran around with his little sister who sported a pale pink dress and no shoes most of the time. The two looked carefree and happy as they smiled and laughed together.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge were having quite the fun running around at a polo event!

The Duchess of Cambridge was there to oversee all the fun, donning a pale blue dress and tan wedges as she held her kids and assisted with their activities.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images Prince George had some fun with playing with a slinky.

At one point, George was seen playing with a slinky, while another moment showed the two kids jumping over a curb. They may be royal, but that doesn’t stop them from being just like any other kid.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images Both little ones had fun jumping over a small curb too!

This weekend has been a busy one for the prince and princess as they attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday celebration yesterday. At Trooping the Colour, the two seemed to be having a blast, making silly faces with their cousin Savannah Phillips, 7, as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Their littlest brother Louis, who was born April 23, stayed back from all the festivities, but we have a feeling when he gets bigger, he’ll be right there alongside them having a grand old time!