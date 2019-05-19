Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 19, 2019, 1:26 PM UTC / Updated May 19, 2019, 2:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Happy one-year wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle are celebrating their first year of marriage by sharing a beautiful slideshow of photos to commemorate their special day.

The official Instagram account of the happy couple posted 14 photos from the royal wedding, including some never-before-seen pics from the momentous occasion.

"Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" began the caption accompanying the series of photos.

The words "One year ago today..." appear at the beginning of the slideshow of photos featuring the duke and duchess getting ready to take their vows at St George's chapel in Windsor Castle.

What follows is a series of beautiful images, including some black and white ones by photographer Chris Allerton depicting precious moments including Prince Harry hitching a ride, Meghan smiling with her mother, Doria Ragland, and the couple surrounded by the children in the wedding party.

As the slideshow continues, the pictures change to color and we are treated to a lovely photo of the Duke and Duchess kissing on the steps, and another of the cheering crowd holding a sea of Union Jacks. "Thank you for making the memory of this day so special," reads a message at the end of the photo series.

"Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day," the caption reads.

It's been a whirlwind year for the royal couple who welcomed their first child, baby Archie, on May 6. Other highlights of their first year together include the exciting pregnancy announcement that came as the pair embarked on a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga and the couple's many charitable campaigns.

Meghan had many firsts this past year since the wedding, including launching a charity cookbook with her mother at her side and attending Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and his new wife also made their share of public appearances together, including a visit to a girls school in Morocco in February, where all eyes were on Meghan's growing baby bump.

The pair was absolutely glowing with happiness when they made their first official appearance as a family of three earlier this month. Prince Harry held their new son Archie, while Meghan looked beautiful in role as a new mother as they embarked on this next phase of life together as a royal family.

The royal couple shared a message to the public in the Instagram anniversary post. "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."