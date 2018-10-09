Get Stuff We Love

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rewears a favorite purple dress from a year ago

This is a worthy repeat!
by Chrissy Callahan / / Source: TODAY
Former Kate Middleton fashion
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leave the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on Oct. 9 in London.Getty Images

Pretty in purple — again! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a familiar pastel dress to a royal engagement today, proving once again that she's a master at shopping her own closet.

The former Kate Middleton broke out her beloved purple Emilia Wickstead dress to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit with hubby, Prince William, and looked simply radiant in the long-sleeve dress.

Kate Middleton
This pretty purple dress is worth a repeat.Getty Images

We last spotted the duchess in the flattering frock back in July 2017 during a family tour of Germany. This time around, she accessorized the look with her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag, a Mappin & Webb earring-and-necklace set and her signature nude pumps. Oh, and a bouncing blowout of course.

Kate Middleton
The duchess and her daughter, Charlotte, nearly matched in their pastel dresses back in 2017.Getty Images

The mother of three recently made a stylish return to royal duties after maternity leave, opting for a casual ensemble — a rain jacket, skinny jeans and riding boots — to visit London's Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

Now that she's back at work, it didn't take long for the duchess to break out a tried-and-true outfit and we don't blame her — the purple dress is a stunner!

Duchess of Cambridge attends 1st official event since Prince Louis' birth

Oct.02.201800:14

The royal fashionista is no stranger to repeating outfits, and even recycled an old favorite for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's recent nuptials.

Duchess Kate at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megha, Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor, England.Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Duchess also broke out a colorful pink winter coat she'd previously rocked it during her second pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Coventry
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Coventry Cathedral on Jan. 16 in Coventry, England.Samir Hussein / WireImage

She's also made it pretty clear that she loves this maternity dress from Seraphine, and wore it during her second and third pregnancies.

Side by side Kate Middleton dress photos
The Duchess of Cambridge wore this Seraphine dress first in 2015, then again in 2018.WPA Pool via Getty Images

In other words, the Duchess of Cambridge is our outfit-recycling hero!

