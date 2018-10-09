Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Pretty in purple — again! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore a familiar pastel dress to a royal engagement today, proving once again that she's a master at shopping her own closet.

The former Kate Middleton broke out her beloved purple Emilia Wickstead dress to attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit with hubby, Prince William, and looked simply radiant in the long-sleeve dress.

This pretty purple dress is worth a repeat. Getty Images

We last spotted the duchess in the flattering frock back in July 2017 during a family tour of Germany. This time around, she accessorized the look with her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag, a Mappin & Webb earring-and-necklace set and her signature nude pumps. Oh, and a bouncing blowout of course.

The duchess and her daughter, Charlotte, nearly matched in their pastel dresses back in 2017. Getty Images

The mother of three recently made a stylish return to royal duties after maternity leave, opting for a casual ensemble — a rain jacket, skinny jeans and riding boots — to visit London's Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

Now that she's back at work, it didn't take long for the duchess to break out a tried-and-true outfit and we don't blame her — the purple dress is a stunner!

The royal fashionista is no stranger to repeating outfits, and even recycled an old favorite for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's recent nuptials.

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megha, Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor, England. Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the Duchess also broke out a colorful pink winter coat she'd previously rocked it during her second pregnancy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Coventry Cathedral on Jan. 16 in Coventry, England. Samir Hussein / WireImage

She's also made it pretty clear that she loves this maternity dress from Seraphine, and wore it during her second and third pregnancies.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore this Seraphine dress first in 2015, then again in 2018. WPA Pool via Getty Images

In other words, the Duchess of Cambridge is our outfit-recycling hero!