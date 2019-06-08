Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for a royal celebration Saturday, her first public debut since she and husband, Prince Harry announced the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former Meghan Markle took a small break from her maternity leave to appear at the Trooping the Color parade in London, an annual ceremony that honors Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Meghan wore a navy blue ensemble from Givenchy that was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the same designer who created her incredible wedding gown, and a matching Noel Stewart fascinator.

The duchess sat with Harry in a carriage for the parade alongside mother-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and sister-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The former Kate Middleton chose a yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress for the occasion with a embellished floral hat to match. The duchess’ rose fascinator was a subtle nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the same accessory she wore to their wedding last year.

Archie Harrison, the first son of the duke and duchess, was born just five weeks ago on May 6. Prince Harry has made several public appearances since welcoming the birth of his son, but the duchess has been on a short leave to care for their newborn son.

Meghan made her first Trooping the Color debut last year riding with Harry in the same carriage. She work a stunning pale pink dress by Carolina Herrera and a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry during Trooping the Color on June 9, 2018 in London. The annual ceremony involving over 1,400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the queen's actual birthday is on April 21. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birthday is April 21, but her official birthday celebration is held on the second Saturday in June. This double birthday celebration started in 1748 by King George II so he could have a birthday celebration in the summer, as he was born on November 9.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Color parade on June 17, 2017 in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte managed to steal the show at the Trooping the Color in 2017. The siblings, aged 3 and 2 at the time, were caught admiring the flyover overhead.