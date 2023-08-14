Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged after 4 years of dating

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged after four years of dating.

The longtime couple announced the news Aug. 14 in a joint Instagram post. “Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a pic of Deschanel. 43, flashing her engagement ring while standing alongside her new "Property Brothers" fiancé, 45.

People reports that Scott popped the question on Aug. 13 during a family trip to Scotland.

Scott and Deschanel's love story began in 2019 when they met during filming of a episode of the Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke.”

The couple quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic — along with Deschanel’s kids, Elsie Otter, now 8, and Charlie Wolf, now 6 (with ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik).

They later bought a house together in June 2020.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott told TODAY in April 2022. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

In November 2022, Scott and Deschanel opened up to TODAY.com about the special role he plays in Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf’s lives while walking the red carpet at the annual Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, California.

“(Scott) is an amazing stepdad,” Deschanel said enthusiastically.

“I’m a magician, former clown, I can build stuff, I mean, pretty good,” he replied, laughing.

“He’s really very highly qualified for the job,” Deschanel quipped at the time.

Luckily for fans, Scott and Deschanel have been gushing about their love all along on social media.

Just this year alone, the couple have said countless sweet things about one another.

In honor of Deschanel's birthday in January, Scott posted a video montage showing him and Deschanel over the years. In his caption, the HGTV star wrote, “You just keep getting even better. Happy Birthday Zooey."

Deschanel responded, "I’m the luckiest girl!”

In April, Deschanel honored Scott's 45th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Today I celebrate this wonderful man. I am eternally grateful the universe sent you in my direction. You are my person, my partner, my favorite,” she wrote next to several pics of the pair.

“I love you Jonathan!” she added.

In June, Scott posted a sweet Fathers Day message about being a “bonus dad” to Deschanel’s kids.

On Aug. 4. Scott celebrated the couple’s four-year anniversary with a sweet reference to her 2009 film “500 Days of Summer.”

Next to a pic of the couple he posted on Instagram, Scott wrote, “500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!

Deschanel returned the compliment when she wished Scott a happy anniversary on Instagram.

"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!" she wrote.