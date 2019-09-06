Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, have split after four years of marriage.

In a statement provided to TODAY, the couple said, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel at the 2018 Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala in Santa Monica, California. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, have two children together: Elsie, 4 and Charlie, 2.

The "New Girl" star and her film producer beau began dating in 2014, got engaged early in 2015, then married later that year. Deschanel went on maternity leave from "New Girl" after the birth of her first child, and Megan Fox was brought in temporarily as a new character.

Deschanel and Pechenik co-founded The Farm Project, whose mission is "to reconnect people with their food" and help them connect with local farmers. In April, Deschanel posted an Instagram photo of herself and her husband standing hand in hand while promoting the company.

Pechenik is Deschanel's second husband. She split from Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Ben Gibbard in 2011.