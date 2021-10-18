Zooey Deschanel 'loved' spending time in quarantine with her kids and Jonathan Scott

Spending time at home during quarantine helped bring Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott closer together.

The “New Girl” actor, 41, and the “Property Brothers” star, 43, recently opened up to People about how their relationship only grew stronger in the early days of the pandemic.

Deschanel said she “loved” having plenty of quality time at home with Scott and her children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 6.

"When COVID first started I was like, 'OK, we have trampoline time and movie time,'" Deschanel said.

Scott also told People how much he loved spending time with Deschanel during quarantine, noting that her flair for cooking was a nice perk.

"Look at it this way, I'm stuck with someone who I'm madly in love with who's an amazing chef," he said, adding that Deschanel’s risotto cake recipe is “to die for.”

Deschanel and Scott began dating in 2019 after they met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, ”Bones” actor Emily Deschanel and Scott’s fellow Property Brother, Drew.

They had immediate chemistry, as Scott shared during an episode of his brother’s podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.”

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it,” he said. “The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

Scott also opened up to People about why his dynamic with Deschanel is different from anything he had experienced before.

"I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated," he said, "and I was like 'what?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."

He also shared a heartwarming story about the first time Deschanel met his parents on Zoom. When Deschanel learned that Scott’s dad’s favorite song is “Danny Boy,” she sang it for him during their call.

“I could see the tears welling up in my dad's eyes," Scott said, "and I knew she was in."

Deschanel has also gushed in the past about her love for Scott.

“Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal,” she wrote on Instagram for his birthday in April. “I love you always and in all ways. I don’t want too (sic) seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”