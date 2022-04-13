Jonathan Scott talks about new home with Zooey Deschanel and passing it down to their kids

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have put the “power” in power couple since they started dating in 2019.

A few months after going public, Scott, 43, and Deschanel, 42, quarantined with each other and Deschanel’s kids during the pandemic, and last year, the HGTV star announced that they bought and are renovating their “forever home."

During a phone interview with TODAY, Scott solidified the notion of “forever” when he said the plan is to pass the house down to their kids.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott revealed. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

The couple were casually seeing what was available in the Los Angeles real estate market when they came across the 1938 Georgian-style home, as told by Scott in Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine. He described the property as “magical” when they drove up, and once Deschanel’s kids named it Park House (because the grounds reminded them of a park), it was a done deal.

The two TV personalities share a passion for real estate and design, so the renovation is truly a labor of love, with Deschanel spearheading the interior design while Scott takes care of the architecture.

“Our tastes are very similar, so I knew that it would actually be pretty straightforward for us to work together on (the renovation),” Scott told TODAY.

Naturally, there were a few things that they didn't align on during the renovation, like Deschanel's dislike for recessed lighting; Scott wants to “be able to see.” However, Scott said that overall, they are very in sync with their designing process.

This isn’t the first time that Scott and Deschanel have worked on a renovation project together. During Season Two of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” the Property Brothers helped Deschanel surprise her friend Sarah with a massive home renovation, during which Deschanel expressed that she loved “spending time with Jonathan more than anything in the world.”

Scott said he gets a lot of questions from fans when it comes to what’s next for the couple, including a possible engagement.

The couple recently attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party together. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“No matter what I post (on Instagram), I could post a picture of a delicious meal on social media, the first comment will always be, ‘When you putting a ring on that?’” Scott said.

The home renovation pro first met the “New Girl” star during the Apple TV+ show “Carpool Karaoke” and they have been very public about their loving relationship ever since, especially on Instagram, where they frequently post photos of one another.

Scott shared what it was like meeting Deschanel for the first time in Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

“From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice,” Scott recalled.

Scott told TODAY that more details on their completed home renovation will be featured in the July issue of their magazine.