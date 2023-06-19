Jonathan Scott celebrates being a ‘bonus dad’ to Zooey Deschanel’s kids with new pics

Jonathan Scott got in on this year's Father's Day celebrations, sharing a sweet message about his blended family with girlfriend Zoey Deschanel.

"Being a bonus dad has been one of my greatest accomplishments and adventures so far," Scott wrote on Instagram. He also acknowledged his own father in the post. "Thank you Dad for the advice over the years and #HappyFathersDay to all the father figures out there. ❤️"

The HGTV star shared a photo of him posing with Deschanel's two children, as well as photos of cards they've made for him.

Jonathan Scott shared this snapshot of him with Zoey Deschanel's kids on Instagram. @jonathanscott via Instagram

"Dear Jonathan, Happy Birthday! I like when you carry me! Love you!" one of them reads.

Scott, who has been dating Deschanel since 2019, had been open about co-parenting with her and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. Deschanel and Pechenik share two children: 7-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie.

“I love it when the kids draw photos," Scott recently told Entertainment Tonight. "They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

Deschanel also gave Scott a Father's Day shoutout on her own Instagram.

"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids’ lives!" she wrote. "From Daddy (Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad jonathan), Papa (Caleb)and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures. Happy Father’s Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated."

She shared a fun photo of her blended family with ... Chewbacca, as well as a sweet one of Scott hugging Charlie, among other photos.

In the comments on Deschanel's post, fans applauded the family.

"Love this so much," one person commented. "A mom and dad who aren’t together but still make an effort to co-parent peacefully is such an amazing thing. And a bonus parent that helps with it is a big plus!"