Zooey Deschanel says partner Jonathan Scott is an ‘amazing stepdad’ to her kids

Being part of a blended family doesn't always come easy but for actor Zooey Deschanel and her partner, HGTV star Jonathan Scott, things seem to be going well.

Deschanel opened up to TODAY on the red carpet of the annual Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. She said her two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5 — get along swimmingly with Scott, her partner of three years.

"(Scott) is an amazing stepdad," she exclaimed to TODAY.

"I'm a magician, former clown, I can build stuff, I mean, pretty good," he replied with a laugh.

“He’s really very highly qualified for the job," Deschanel quipped.

Scott added that he loves the surprises of step-parenthood.

"I love it. Just (to) be sitting doing nothing and they'll come over and just plant a big hug on you or say something really sweet," he said with a smile. "Like, that came out of left field but I will take it!"

Scott and Deschanel at their table inside the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The two walked the red carpet at the annual gala for Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that donates diapers, formula, clothing and basic necessities to children in need around the world. The Saturday night event also included a fundraiser — complete with Deschanel and actor Mindy Kaling onstage jokingly haranguing audience members to donate — that raised more than $12 million.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was also in attendance. She was given the annual Giving Tree award for her contributions to the organization.

In her speech, Kardashian encouraged her colleagues in the audience to use their power and resources for good.

"Everyone in this room has the power," she said, adding that their support is needed "now more than ever to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change."

Kardashian walks the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

She thanked her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, for teaching her about the importance of giving back.

"My mom Kris... the heartbeat of our family, a woman who has shown me what it means to have your children and caring for others first and my dad who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others."

In his comments to TODAY, Scott said that when he worked with Kardashian on his show "Celebrity IOU," he was very impressed.

"I didn't know what to expect — I don't watch television and I'm not sure about a lot that goes on — but she was incredibly intelligent," he told TODAY. "(She's a) really kind businesswoman. And the person that she was giving back to was really deserving as well. So I saw a side of her that I'm not used to because I only see what you see in the papers."