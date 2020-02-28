See Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott meet for the 1st time in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Two sets of famous siblings have teamed up for the latest episode of Apple TV’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel took the wheel while her sister, “Bones” actress Emily Deschanel, jammed out in the back seat — and they were joined by Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a cute teaser for the episode, the gang sings a mashup of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Britney Spears’ hit song “...Baby One More Time.”

If it seems like sparks were flying between Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel in the front seat, that’s because, well, they were. The pair met for the first time while filming this very “Carpool Karaoke” episode back in August 2019, and a romance quickly blossomed between them.

“We worked together on ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ That was the very first time we’d ever met,” Scott told DailyMailTV in December. “And it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and it was pretty special.”

He and Deschanel went public with their relationship a few months after meeting, and since then, the cute couple have been spotted together at plenty of events.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were spotted on set of "Dancing With the Stars" in September. Eric McCandless/Getty Images

They made one of their earliest public appearances as a couple on set of “Dancing With the Stars” in September.

Less than a month later, Deschanel posted a photo of them attending a Halloween party at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Scott and Deschanel dressed as Batman and Catwoman at Scott's older brother's Halloween wedding.

They then attended the Halloween wedding of the Scott twins’ older brother, JD, and dressed as Batman and Catwoman for the after-party.

In November, they made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Awards. A month after that, they enjoyed a movie night at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood.

The couple attended the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" in December. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Their romance only seems to be growing, and now they have this fun episode of “Carpool Karaoke” to look back on where it all began!