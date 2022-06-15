Look inside Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s newly renovated LA home

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are ready to welcome folks to their newly renovated Los Angeles home — which, of course, is nothing short of beautiful. (We would expect nothing less from an HGTV celeb.)

In the newly released summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, Drew and Jonathan Scott's home and lifestyle magazine, Deschanel recalls feeling "love at first sight" when the couple first toured the Brentwood home back in spring 2020.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” Deschanel said.

“It was a beautiful home with a lot of history,” added Scott.

According to Drew + Jonathan Reveal, the home was originally built in 1938 by architect Gerard Colcord. The exterior of the house boasts porch columns, a rose garden and sycamore trees — which, according to the Drew + Jonathan Reveal, prompted the kids to ask, "Are we living in a park?" upon arrival.

And that was the moment the couple has dubbed this house "The Park House."

Scott and Deschanel pose in their solarium for the cover of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Drew + Jonathan Reveal

Deschanel said the complete renovation of the house was "really hands-on" for them. Deschanel handled interior finishes while Scott handled construction and architectural details.

Some details of the house include a double-height entryway with a traditional staircase and vintage chandelier, a kitchen boasting green cabinetry and gold accents and a cozy, modern bedroom for the couple.

According to Drew + Jonathan Reveal, Deschanel and Scott tried to preserve the original look and feel of the house as much as possible, “to pay homage to the architect and what was intended with the property,” Jonathan said.

But, even with keeping original architecture in mind, Scott knew there needed to be some modern updates so that the house was up to their standards.

The house is more of a "genius house" than a smart house according to Scott, with various sustainable upgrades that include Tesla solar roof tiles."

“It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment,” Scott said.

One of the most impressive rooms of the home is what appears to be a grand sitting room, complete with wood beams on the ceiling, Portuguese tiles and Moroccan fabrics throughout and at the center, a grand piano, which Scott gave to Deschanel as a Christmas gift.

Scott said one of his favorite things is coming home to Deschanel playing music. Trevor Tondro / Drew + Jonathan Reveal

“One of my favorite things is coming home to Zooey playing music,” Scott said.

The smaller dining area, also a central focal point of the newly-renovated home, includes colorful wallpaper, windows that occupy a large majority of the wall and an upholstered banquette.

Deschanel and Scott pose in one of their dining areas. Trevor Tondro / Drew + Jonathan Reveal

An important element of any home is having a good outdoor space — and this certainly wasn't an aspect Deschanel and Scott skimped over.

Where there once was a basic outdoor patio is now a solarium, which Scott said is his "favorite room in the whole house."

Open a set of double doors made of glass and you're welcomed to the pool area, complete with black and white striped cushioned lounge chairs. Also featured in the pool area is a dining table with eight matching black- and-white chairs and a wooden terrace covering the sitting area.

The pool area of Scott and Deschanel's home is the perfect spot to entertain. Trevor Tondro / Drew + Jonathan Reveal

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Deschanel said. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

The new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, available on newsstands, on Amazon and online now.