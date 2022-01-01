IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk is a writer at TODAY.com.
Madeline Merinuk is a writer at TODAY.com.
Latest from Madeline Merinuk
today
/
Beijing Olympics
3d ago
today
/
Beijing Olympics
Mental health is a focus for Team USA at Beijing Olympics
Athletes from around the US are gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China — and are receiving mental health resources to help with training.
today
/
Money
4d ago
today
/
Money
How to ask for a raise — negotiating a higher salary & more
Knowing how to ask for a raise is tricky. Here are tips for how to ask for a pay raise and negotiate other benefits and a higher salary.
today
/
Home
7d ago
today
/
Home
How to safely use a space heater when it gets cold
Space heaters are a convenient source of warmth if using them right. Learn how to use your space heater safely with our space heater safety tips.
today
/
TV
11d ago
today
/
TV
How and when to watch 'And Just Like That...'
"Sex and the City" fans have joined in solidarity since its reboot, "And Just Like That...," officially premiered on Dec. 9, 2021.
today
/
today
12d ago
today
/
today
How to write a resignation letter - with a template!
Writing a good resignation letter is crucial when leaving a job. These tips on how to write a resignation letter and sample resignation letter template can help.
today
/
today
21d ago
today
/
today
How to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 ball drop and more
For New Year's Eve 2022, here's how to watch the ball drop in Times Square, stream New Year's Rockin' Eve and more. These are the ways to stream NYE 2022.
today
/
TV
33d ago
today
/
TV
'This Is Us' season 6: Everything you need to know
When is 'This Is Us' coming back? The NBC show's sixth and final season will premiere January 4, 2022.
today
/
Music
35d ago
today
/
Music
The 15 best Alicia Keys songs to add to your playlist right now
What are the best Alicia Keys songs and greatest hits? Listen to "Girl on Fire," "Empire State of Mind" aka New York, and more from the Grammy-winning singer.
today
/
TV
47d ago
today
/
TV
Why isn't Samantha in the 'Sex and the City' reboot?
"And Just Like That..." the premiere of the "Sex and the City" reboot, is set to premiere—but fans are wondering where Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, is.
today
/
Health & Wellness
619d ago
today
/
Health & Wellness
What is Kawasaki disease?
Kawasaki disease is a children's illness, about 75% of people with it are under age 5.
today
/
Your money
619d ago
today
/
Your money
What's free during the coronavirus pandemic? Auto discounts, insurance, TV and more (UPDATED)
HBO, Geico, Ford and more companies are offering deals during the COVID-19 outbreak.
