Madeline Merinuk

Madeline Merinuk is a writer at TODAY.com.

Latest from Madeline Merinuk

today

/

Beijing Olympics

3d ago

today

/

Beijing Olympics

Mental health is a focus for Team USA at Beijing Olympics

Athletes from around the US are gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China — and are receiving mental health resources to help with training.

today

/

Money

4d ago

today

/

Money

How to ask for a raise — negotiating a higher salary & more

Knowing how to ask for a raise is tricky. Here are tips for how to ask for a pay raise and negotiate other benefits and a higher salary.

today

/

Home

7d ago

today

/

Home

How to safely use a space heater when it gets cold

Space heaters are a convenient source of warmth if using them right. Learn how to use your space heater safely with our space heater safety tips.

today

/

TV

11d ago

today

/

TV

How and when to watch 'And Just Like That...'

"Sex and the City" fans have joined in solidarity since its reboot, "And Just Like That...," officially premiered on Dec. 9, 2021.

today

/

today

12d ago

today

/

today

How to write a resignation letter - with a template!

Writing a good resignation letter is crucial when leaving a job. These tips on how to write a resignation letter and sample resignation letter template can help.

today

/

today

21d ago

today

/

today

How to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 ball drop and more

For New Year's Eve 2022, here's how to watch the ball drop in Times Square, stream New Year's Rockin' Eve and more. These are the ways to stream NYE 2022.

today

/

TV

33d ago

today

/

TV

'This Is Us' season 6: Everything you need to know

When is 'This Is Us' coming back? The NBC show's sixth and final season will premiere January 4, 2022.

today

/

Music

35d ago

today

/

Music

The 15 best Alicia Keys songs to add to your playlist right now

What are the best Alicia Keys songs and greatest hits? Listen to "Girl on Fire," "Empire State of Mind" aka New York, and more from the Grammy-winning singer.

today

/

TV

47d ago

today

/

TV

Why isn't Samantha in the 'Sex and the City' reboot?

"And Just Like That..." the premiere of the "Sex and the City" reboot, is set to premiere—but fans are wondering where Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, is.

today

/

Health & Wellness

619d ago

today

/

Health & Wellness

What is Kawasaki disease?

Kawasaki disease is a children's illness, about 75% of people with it are under age 5.

today

/

Your money

619d ago

today

/

Your money

What's free during the coronavirus pandemic? Auto discounts, insurance, TV and more (UPDATED)

HBO, Geico, Ford and more companies are offering deals during the COVID-19 outbreak.