Whether it's on TV for "Queer Eye" or in his own interior design practice, Bobby Berk keeps a pulse on what's buzzing in the home space — including Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's newly renovated Los Angeles home.

In a recent interview with TODAY, the design expert shared summer home trends for 2022 through his partnership with Yelp. Many trends of the report focused on the backyard — a space in the home that has been the center of attention since the early days of the pandemic — and when it came to outdoor areas that currently inspire Berk, he gave a special shoutout to Scott and Deschanel.

Trevor Tondro / Drew + Jonathan Reveal

"Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel just did this beautiful outdoor space in their new home ... it's the conversational areas (that I love)," Berk mentioned when reflecting on their renovation. "Granted, Zooey and Jonathan's backyard is a little bigger than most, but they were able to do those separate areas."

Berk — who is friends with the couple — has visited their new home and loves that the outdoor area is "not just one big, flat thing" but incorporates "different levels" of seating that helps infuse interest. The design expert says, for example, their pool seating is positioned slightly higher than other conversational areas that are more sunken in, which keeps the design visually appealing.

The "Queer Eye" star reassures that anyone, regardless of the size or geography of their outdoor space, can recreate this interest in their own home.

"When everything is just one flat level, it doesn't have much interest," Berk explained. "If you have a flat yard, elevate one of the corners with a couple of steps, and put your chairs and stuff over there because it just adds interest."

Berk also suggests something as simple as adding plants.

Trevor Tondro / Drew + Jonathan Reveal

As far as the rest of the renovation goes, Berk shined a light on another design element that also ties into a summer home trend: accent walls.

"I think (wallpaper and accent walls) are coming back in a big way," Berk said. "The great thing about wallpaper is that you can get removable wallpaper that you can install yourself or find an expert on Yelp (to help). That way, you can have a custom space, even when you're renting."

Drew + Jonathan Reveal

The couple, who share a love for design and real estate, announced they had bought the 1938 home in Dec. 2021, and revealed the completed renovation six months later in Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott told TODAY in April. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

The issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal is on Amazon and online now.