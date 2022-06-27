See inside Dolly Parton’s tour bus designed by the country star herself

After working "9 to 5," where does legendary singer Dolly Parton rest up? Her tour bus, of course.

Now, thanks to Dollywood, you can book that tour bus (which is called "Gyspy Wagon" by Parton) yourself!

Dollywood recently released photos of the "Gypsy Wagon" to promote a special accommodation the park is offering: up to two guests can stay at least two nights in "Dolly Suite 1986" (aka on the tour bus). The cost to do so begins at $10,000.

Dollyworld offers an opportunity for its guests to stay on Parton's tour bus. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

Aside from being a wildly successful country music icon, Parton also is a "free-spirited traveler," according to a Dollywood press release — so it's no wonder her tour bus is decorated akin to her personality.

According to that press release, Parton used this tour bus from 2008 to 2022, marking 13 years of traveling across the country. In that stretch of time, she did the most traveling on her 2016 "Pure & Simple" tour, where she visited more than 60 cities in North America.

Parton's bus from the exterior. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

While the outside of the bus may appear just as an average tour bus (you know, aside from the big, pink "Dolly" sticker), the interior proves to be a wonderfully-curated collection of items and furniture that are so Dolly Parton.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by a sitting area that exudes '70s vibes, complete with antique accessories like a vintage telephone. Don't worry though, there is a modern television!

According to Dollywood, Parton specifically requested the hand-painted murals that adorn the walls in this room.

Sitting room in Dolly's tour bus. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

"These unique paintings of wayfaring wanderers, wagons and crystal balls paint the interpretation of life on the road for the singer," the press release reads.

The bedroom features brightly-colored accents and some personal memorabilia from Parton herself. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

Then, enter the bedroom, which is by far the most quintessential "Dolly" room you'll probably ever see.

The bedroom boasts lots of jewel-toned accents, such as hot pink and blue wall designs — even the bedding, complete with fuzzy pink pillows, is a signature hot pink.

Her makeup vanity is also on display, complete with a makeup mirror, flowers in a vase and a perfectly-picked pink and purple vanity chair to match.

Parton's closer, complete with shoes, outfits and accessories from Parton. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

Open the closet door and guests can get a glimpse of some outfits and accessories the singer has worn.

And the standout detail of the bedroom: Parton's wig cabinet. Parton herself said that her wigs have sort of become her "trademark" over the years, so it's no wonder the singer wants some of them on display for her guests.

Parton's trademark wigs are on display for guests. Curtis Hilbun / The Dollywood Company

Parton's home away from home includes a plethora of design details that perfectly encapsulate who she is. Our only question now is: When do we get to stay?