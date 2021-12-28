Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel share ‘exciting’ news in their relationship

Zooey Deschanel has bought some property with a Property Brother.

The "New Girl" actor and boyfriend Jonathan Scott have taken their relationship to a new level by buying a home together, which the "Property Brothers" star shared on Instagram and in the brothers' Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine on Monday.

"I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home!" Scott wrote on Instagram.

Scott, 43, and Deschanel, 41, have been together since 2019 after first meeting on the Apple TV+ show "Carpool Karaoke."

The HGTV real estate guru was soon introduced to Deschanel's native Los Angeles by the "Elf" star and grew to love it enough to buy a 1938 Georgian-style home with her in the area.

"It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park," Scott wrote for Drew + Jonathan Reveal. "Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."

Scott described the house as "a full-blown reno" on Instagram, which is "Property Brothers"-speak for renovation. He and Deschanel plan on detailing the process over the next few issues of the magazine.

It turns out Scott isn't the only one who loves searching for the perfect home.

"I also discovered that she’s obsessed with real estate — one of those 'Friday Night Zillow' types," he wrote about Deschanel. "And she knows her stuff! We both cherish old homes — the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware. We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story.

"But I also need a little space: I grew up on a ranch, after all, where I always had room to run. And space in L.A. is not an abundant commodity. (Zooey made sure to remind me of this often.) In fact, when we did an early search just to 'see what’s out there,' only two houses met our criteria. Two."

The second home they visited turned out to be the "Park House," which led to them going in together on it.

Scott also shared what it was like meeting Deschanel for the first time on "Carpool Karaoke."

"From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice," he wrote.

The two only grew closer during the early days of lockdown in the pandemic, as he bonded with her children, Charlie Wolf, 4, and Elsie Otter, 6, while she got to know his twin brother and "Property Brothers" co-star, Drew Scott.

They recently celebrated Christmas together, with Scott sharing a photo of them together on Instagram and writing, "My heart is full."

