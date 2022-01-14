Jonathan Scott on his new home renovation with Zooey Deschanel
00:27
In an upcoming episode of “Shop Today with Jill Martin,” the “Property Brothers” star opens up to TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin about buying and renovating a historic home with actress Zooey Deschanel. “Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” streams Thursday, January 20 at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on TODAY All Day.Jan. 14, 2022
