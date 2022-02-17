31 DIY Easter crafts kids and adults will love

Whether you’re trying to make your house more festive for Easter or you’re decorating for a holiday-themed party or Easter brunch or preparing for an epic Easter egg hunt, Easter crafts are a great project for you or the family.

These DIY Easter crafts will are just as fun as they are pretty! From Easter trees and faux-bunnies to unique DIY egg ideas and festive Easter baskets, get inspired by some of the most creative Easter craft ideas we’ve seen.

1. Easter tree

Christmas isn’t the only time you can decorate a tree. This blogger arranged faux dogwood flower branches and adorned them with pretty egg ornaments for a festive holiday centerpiece. See the tutorial atAdventures In Decorating.

Trees aren't just for Christmas! This egg-studded tree is perfect for spring. Adventures in Decorating

2. Sharpie Tie-Die Eggs

Brit Morin, founder and CEO of Brit + Co, compiled a list of do-it-yourself egg ideas including the following Easter egg crafts. All you need are eggs, some household items and a bit of time to fashion these holiday crafts.

Let loose with Sharpie pens for these colorful eggs. TODAY

You may never be able to traverse the stars, but you can draw your own gas planets using this neat technique.

What you’ll need:

Hard-boiled egg

Colorful Sharpie markers

2 tablespoons nail polish remover

Q-tips

What to do:

Use Sharpies to color-block your egg. Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to use lots of colors! Dip a Q-tip into nail polish remover and dab it on the egg. The colors will blend. Set the egg aside and allow to dry.

Let loose with Sharpie pens for these colorful eggs. TODAY

3. Twine-Wrapped Eggs

Look no further if you’re looking for a quick, fun and easy way to add color to the celebration. No paint will dirty your hands, and the wooden eggs are a perfect base for any Easter decoration. Plus, they never go rotten, can’t break and there’s no cooking needed.

Twine eggs make a beautiful fun Easter craft. TODAY

What you’ll need:

Wooden eggs

Spray adhesive

Glue

Scissors

Colorful baker’s twine

What to do:

Put spray adhesive on the bottom of an egg. Starting at the bottom, wrap twine around the egg. Once you reach the middle, spray the top of the egg with adhesive. Wrap until you reach the top of the egg. Secure twine with glue and cut off excess.

4. Temporary Tattoo Eggs

These are some tough eggs to crack. Not only does this method include hard-boiled eggs, it includes the very same temporary tattoos that could make any kid rule recess. And these eggs are pretty easy to make as they only need some water, a sponge and the temporary tattoos.

Tattoo your eggs for an easy, colorful craft. TODAY

What you’ll need:

Hard-boiled eggs

Water

Sponge

Cartoon temporary tattoos

Flash temporary tattoos

What to do:

Remove the clear plastic sheet from the temporary tattoo and press it onto your egg. Cover the tattoo sheet with a wet paper towel, and hold in place for 30 to 60 seconds. Remove the paper towel and tattoo sheet. Let the egg dry.

5. Cactus Eggs

If you or your kids are really into botany but don’t see how you can add to your plant collection, maybe drawing your own cactus is the way to go. This method requires the most effort out of all of these options, but the results are something to be proud of.

These cute eggs are undercover as cacti. TODAY

What you’ll need:

Hard-boiled eggs

Green food coloring

½ cup boiling water

1 teaspoon white vinegar

Fine-tip black Sharpie

Mini terracotta pots

Pink tissue paper

Glue

Pebbles

Spoon

Scissor

What to do:

Mix boiling water, green food coloring and vinegar in a heat-safe cup or bowl. Drop your egg into the dye with a spoon. Pro tip: For a darker color, leave the egg in dye longer. Remove the egg from the dye and let it dry. Draw cactus designs onto egg with Sharpie. Glue pink tissue paper to top of the egg to create flowers. Place eggs and pebbles in pots and top with catcus egg.

6. Glow-in-the-Dark Eggs

What’s better than a colorful Easter egg? A colorful Easter egg that glows in the dark, obviously. A plastic egg and an LED tea light will suffice, but if you wish to go all out for Easter, you should also look into collecting some pipe cleaners and some dotted sticker eyes to glue on and make the egg look like a cute, friendly critter.

These cute little Easter egg creatures also glow in the dark. TODAY

What you’ll need:

1 plastic egg

1 battery-powered LED tea light

Pipe cleaners

Hot glue

Hot glue gun

Sticker or googgly eyes

Scissors

What to do:

Turn on the LED tea light and place in plastic egg. Cut legs and antennae from the pipe cleaners. Hot glue legs and antennae onto egg. Add sticker or googly eyes!

7. Paper Plate Bunnies

Looking for a furry friend to help pick up Easter candy? This easy-to-make bunny basket will make the ultimate companion. For all the kids looking to be trendsetters from a young age, Easter Sunday with this basket may be their best bet.

These paper plate bunny pouches are a unique idea for Easter TODAY

What you’ll need:

2 white paper plates

Scissors

2 googly eyes

1 light pink and 2 white pompoms

Hot glue

Hot glue gun

One piece of light pink construction paper

Hole punch

24-inch pink ribbon

Candy to fill (must be thin enough to fit in pocket)

What to do:

Cut a paper plate in half and set aside. Glue eyes onto the back side of a whole paper plate. Glue three pom-poms on the same plate to create a nose. Cut small circles out of pink construction paper to be cheeks and glue onto the plate. Cut ears out of the leftover half paper plate and pink paper. Hot glue them together on the back of the plate. Hot glue the whole paper plate and the half paper plate together along the rims to create a pouch. Let it dry. Use a hole punch to make hole on either side of the bunny basket and thread through the ribbon to make a handle. Keep ribbon in place by making a knot at each end. Fill with candy.

8. Cute canvas

The creator of this work of art asks, “Is there anything cuter than bunny butts?” We have to agree there’s not a lot of competition! Not only is this a fun afternoon crafting project, but it makes a great discussion piece once it’s displayed — and really, who needs a Banksy when you’ve got a bunny? See the tutorial at Clean and Scentsible.

This canvas goes adorably 3D. Clean and Scentsible

RELATED: 11 Easter egg DIYs that are anything but ordinary

9. Showers and flowers

Looking for a unique spring wreath idea? This one uses an umbrella with a hooked handle and beautiful silk flowers. It almost makes us look forward to those April showers… almost. See the tutorial at One Good Thing by Jillee.

Spring showers just got an upgrade. One Good Thing by Jilee

10. Colorful garland

If you’ve been doing some home improvement projects and have a bunch of paint color samples lying around, this is the perfect project for you. Create a bright and festive egg garland using the paint chips for a look that’s simple and fun. See the tutorial at Modern Parents Messy Kids.

This festive egg garland is perfect for the season. Modern Parents Messy Kids

11. Bird’s nest frame

A creative way to display your Easter pics or holiday cross stitch, one of the ingredients for this DIY frame is Cadbury mini eggs, and snacking while crafting is definitely encouraged. See the tutorial at Not Just a Housewife.

Frame your memories with this egg-scelent idea. Not Just a Housewife

12. Napkin ears

These bunny-ear napkin holders are a fun way to spice up your tablescape for Easter brunch. Made from burlap, an empty tissue roll, and fabric glue, it’s an easy project that’s sure to get a lot of attention. See the tutorial at Between Naps on the Porch.

Some bunny's invited to brunch! Between Naps on the Porch

13. Festive carrots

If you’re working on an Easter display or want to decorate your table, these carrots made from newspaper, tape and twine are a great project. See the tutorial atThe Creek Line House.

RELATED: Make these simple chick pops and 3 more Easter DIYs with your kids

Try out these simple, homespun carrots. The Creek Line House

14. Treat jars

Whether you’re displaying these in your kitchen or giving them as party favors at your Easter egg hunt, these bunny-themed mason jars are a sweet treat. See the tutorial at Happiness Is Homemade.

These bunny-themed mason jars are perfect for displaying colorful treats. Happiness Is Homemade

15. No-sew bunny pillow

Add a little Easter cheer to your sofa or living room chair with this adorable burlap bunny pillow that requires not even a stitch. See the tutorial at On Sutton Place.

This pillow only LOOKS expensive. On Sutton Place

16. Robin’s egg nest

This DIY centerpiece is so simple, yet it looks like something that could have been found at a pricey boutique. See the tutorial at NoBiggie.

RELATED: Metallic eggs and 8 more chic Easter D-I-Y decorations

This beautiful DIY centerpieces couldn't be easier. NoBiggie

17. Chocolate bunnies

Caution: Do not eat! While these bunnies look like you can just bite the ears off, they’re actually made from molding clay and brown paint, but guests will think you picked them up from a candy shop (and we won’t tell otherwise). See the tutorial at Crafty Sisters.

These bunnies aren't chocolate - they just look like it! Crafty Sisters

18. Easter Baskets

Easter is the one time you can put all your eggs in one basket. And now you can create a basket that pops with color with this simple craft project.

What you’ll need:

Fruit cartons

Pipe cleaners

Floral wire

Mini pompoms

Hot glue

Hot glue gun

Crinkle paper

What to do:

Poke pipe cleaner through the outside side of the carton and bend inward to create the basket handle. Arch the long end of the pipe cleaner over top of the basket and poke through the outside of the opposite side and bend remaining piece inward. Pro tip: If the pipe cleaner comes loose, secure with floral wire. Hot glue mini pompoms around the top of the carton. Fill the carton with crinkle paper and treats.

19. Bunny wreaths

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman stopped by Studio 1A with five DIYs you can do with your children as you prepare to celebrate Easter. First up, this fuzzy bunny wreath.

This Easter wreath is made with feather boas and a headband! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

What you need:

1 bunny ear headband

1 white foam wreath mold

3 feather boas

Hot glue gun

What to do:

Stretch out the headband to fit across the top of the wreath and glue it down using a hot glue gun.

Use the glue gun to attach one end of the feather boa to the wreath and continue to wrap the boa around the wreath.

Continue attaching new boas, as the others run out.

Finish off the last boa at the top of the wreath, and hang it on your door to greet your guests!

20. Nail polish Easter eggs

These colorful eggs are a cinch to make with nail polish and water.

These Easter eggs are made with nail polish. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

What you need:

Nail polish

Disposable cups

Water

Stick or skewer

Hard boiled eggs

Gloves (optional, but it get messy)

Fill the disposable cups with water

What to do:

Fill the disposable cups with water. Add the nail polish to the cups of water, and mix together with the stick/skewer. Drop the egg into the cup. Take the egg out and let it dry.

21. Shaving cream-dyed Easter eggs

Did you know that shaving cream and regular food dye can create gorgeous marbled eggs in no time? Plus, it’s a lot of fun!

What you need:

Hard-boiled eggs

Gloves (optional, but it get messy)

Neon food coloring

Cookie sheet

Shaving cream

Straw

What to do:

Squirt white shaving cream onto a cookie sheet. Spread evenly. Drip different color food coloring onto the shaving cream. Take a straw and swirl the colors together for a tie-dye look. Roll an egg into the shaving cream. Let it sit for 10 minutes and rinse clean!

RELATED: Easter basket ideas: 5 candy-free Easter baskets you’ll love

22. Peep bunny cars

These little marshmallows might drive away with your little one's hearts.

Baby, you can drive my Twinkie. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

What you need:

Paring knife/grapefruit spoon

12 Twinkies

12 yogurt pretzels

12 bunny peeps

48 mini marshmallows

48 toothpicks

White icing in a piping bag

What to do:

Use a paring knife or a grapefruit spoon to carve out a 3/4” V shape in the Twinkie, about three quarters of the way back. Horizontally place a toothpick through the front and back of the Twinkie. Put a small marshmallow on each of the four sections of the toothpick sticking out. These are the wheels of the car. Pipe some icing into the bottom and edges of the V. Place a bunny peep (the driver) inside. Place a pretzel upside down (the steering wheel) in front of the bunny peep.

23. Macaroon egg nests

These sweet coconut nests are filled with even sweeter jelly beans for an Easter treat that doubles as decor.

Fill these sweet nests with even sweeter jelly beans. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

What you need:

4 egg whites

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 package (14 ounces) sweetened flaked coconut

1/2 cup white icing

75-100 jelly beans

What to do:

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Use baking spray to coat the insides of a mini muffin tin Combine the egg whites, salt, and sugar. Once combined, mix in the coconut. Use a fork to cover all of the coconut in the egg mixture. Using a tablespoon, fill each mini-muffin tin with two spoonfuls of the coconut mixture. Make a nest shape by lightly pressing the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of each cup to make an indention. Place the muffin tin in the oven for about 26 to 30 minutes or until the edges turn a light golden color. Once nests are completely cool, add a small amount of white icing into the center indention of each nest. Top each nest off with two or three jelly beans.

24. Chick Easter eggs

Style expert Chassie Post cooked up this decorating ideas that is easy to make, and so fun for the whole family.

These fuzzy chicks are eggs in disguise. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

We started with hard-boiled eggs and painted them with yellow acrylic paint. You can dye them as well but the paint is brighter and a little more opaque. We then used a Sharpie to dot the eyes and found some red felt that has adhesive on the back at the craft store. Then we took some yellow feathers and cut them to shorter lengths and glued on their hair with some Elmers! Save the egg carton, add some Easter grass and voila!

And for the full instructions you can check out Itallstartedwithpaint.com

25. Goldfish and Cheeto carrots

For these carrots made out of Goldfish and Cheetos, Post used clear cone-shaped craft bags that she found on Amazon for about $5 for a pack of 100!

These orange carrots are snack and decor in one. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

We filled them with orange snacks and tied them with ribbon. These are perfect to put in the Easter basket, use as a centerpiece for the kids’ table or even hide along with the eggs!

26. Gold eggs

Skip the traditional egg dyeing this year and go for something a little more edgy. These glam Easter eggs are a perfectly stylish way to decorate. Using gold leaf glue and a paintbrush, draw some of your favorite shapes to make these eggs unique. Get the tutorial here.

These gold-flecked eggs are simple to make at home. Sugar and Charm

27. Easter banner

We can’t tell what we like better about this DIY: It’s lovely — and it’s free. Melissa Esplin created this printable Easter banner that comes in three sizes and is available to download here.

This banner is lovely, easy and free! Trisha Zemp

28. Pen Play

Decorate brown eggs with white paint to get a more rustic look for your Easter eggs. Simply doodle your favorite designs using a white paint pen. The results are clean, simple and gorgeous. We love the classic geometric designs that this blogger used. Get the tutorial here.

These beautiful eggs are decorated using a pen. Kaley Ann

29. Mason jar vases

Nothing says spring quite like colorful, flowery prints and these Mason jar vases are giving us spring fever. The bright patterns will brighten up any room, and filled with some fresh flowers, these DIY vases would be a perfect addition to your Easter brunch table! Get the tutorial here.

These DIY vases would be a perfect addition to your Easter brunch table Dwelling Happiness

30. Easter egg candles

These Easter egg candles are not only super easy to make (took this blogger 30 minutes), but they are a unique and inexpensive way to decorate your home. Get the tutorial here.

Easter egg candles add a crafty touch to your table. Rahel Menig / Rahel Menig Photography

31. Honeycomb birds

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Here you go! This honeycomb DIY has plenty of character and is a fun decoration for kids to enjoy. While it is a bit more labor intensive and involves a bit more craftiness, the results are adorable and worth the extra lift. Get the tutorial here.

These honeycomb birds are an unexpected touch for Easter. Oh Happy Day

Related: